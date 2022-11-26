Sports
Red Wings D delivers another W
There were plenty of occasions last season where the Detroit Red Wings defense was downright offensive. During the month of November, Detroit’s defense was also in an offensive mode, but as Filip Hronek put it, this version of offensive defense feels much better.
Hronek and the Red Wings defense were at it again Friday at Little Caesars Arena. He tallied a goal and an assist and Jordan Oesterle also scored in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
1st of the year for Jordan Oesterle! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/IW3UMV8z9e
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 26, 2022
“I think we played better as a hockey team,” Hronek said. “The attackers use us, that’s why we get chances.
“We played well everywhere.”
Last season, Detroit conceded 20 goals from the back of the team all season. Meanwhile, the club finished 31st in the NHL in goals against.
Red Wings D makes a big contribution
The current brand of offensive defense is much more palatable. In the month of November, the Red Wings defense has racked up 26 points. The club’s current four-match winning streak has seen the D score nine goals and 15 points.
Hronek accounts for 5-2-7 numbers during the winning run. He has scored six goals in his last six games.
Hronek scored in his fourth straight game to tie the longest streak of goals by a defenseman in Red Wings franchise history. He joins Mathieu Schneider (2005-2006), Nicklas Lidstrom (2000-01) and Reed Larson (1980-81) in this select group.
Goals in each of his last four games and points in each of his last six (5-49) for the @DetroitRedWings. Filip Hronek is unstoppable at the moment. #NHLStats: https://t.co/5B3KyupAjM pic.twitter.com/QPQZrsBqtG
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 26, 2022
In addition, Hronek became the first Red Wings defenseman to score six goals in a six-game span since then
Larson did this from January 29 to February. 8, 1981. Hronek extended his point streak to six games, becoming just the third Red Wings defenseman in the past decade to record a point streak at least that length, joining Moritz Seider (8 games in 2021-22) and Niklas Kronwall (six matches in 2017-18 and in 2013-14).
“It’s like everything he shoots goes in,” teammate Lucas Raymond said of Hronek. “Everyone knows he’s got a great shot. He’s got it off now and I think everyone sees it.
“I feel like we’ve seen it for a long time. We see it every time in practice. It’s fun. We just tried to give him the puck.
It’s not just Hronek contributing from the back though. Seider, Oesterle, Ben Chiarot and Jake Walman also scored in the past four games. Seider (1-3-4) averages one point per game during the win streak.
“Offense from the D, it’s going in now, but we played the right way.” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said, “Our D isn’t chasing the offense. They’re joining the crowds well.
“We have a structure that we want in the O Zone, they are doing it. Maybe (there is) a little faith now. Obviously, I don’t think our D’s shooting rate is sustainable, but it goes in because we played the right way.
Facts and observations
- Detroit’s win ended Arizona’s four-game win streak against the Red Wings. Their previous win against the Coyotes was on November 13, 2018
- captain Dylan Larkin scored his fourth career shootout-deciding goal to seal the victory
- Arizona’s second defense pair consisted of former Red Wings Patrik Nemeth and Troy Stecher
- Michael Rasmussen recorded a fighting major in his 200th career NHL game. It was Detroit’s first fighting major of the season
- Detroit is 8-for-20 (40%) on the power play in the last six games
|
