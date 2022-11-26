Sports
Career Nights of Clark, Melendez Guide No. 16 Illinois Past Lindenwood
Highlights | Press conference | Photo Gallery | Box score (PDF)
CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — Illinois got back to winning ways Friday night at State Farm Center, beating Lindenwood, 92-59, behind career nights of Sky Clark and RJ Melendez.
Clark led the way with a career-high 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting (88.9%), while Melendez recorded a career-best 17 points in the 33-point win.
Terrence Shannon Jr. 16 points added while Jayden Eps recorded 12 points from the bench.
The Illini defense made a season-high 16 steals in the win and outsprinted the Lions, 38-22.
The Illini attack got underway early, with Melendez, Clark, and Shannon Jr. all got buckets in the first four minutes to pop out to a 14-9 lead.
A 17–2 run at Illinois over a five-minute span pushed the host’s lead to 23 points, with five different players scoring on that run.
Leading by as much as 26, the Illini went on short runs throughout the first half, eventually taking a 49-25 lead going into the break. Melendez led all scorers with 15 points, a season-high for the Illini sophomore, while Clark added a career-high 13 in the opening frame.
Illinois opened the second half right where it left off, extending their lead to 35 on a 13-2 run. Shannon scored six points during that stretch, pushing into double digits for the fifth time this season.
The Illini led by at least 30 in the last four minutes, taking the team to 5-1 this season.
Illinois welcomes Syracuse to the city in its next game on Tuesday night as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
HIGHLIGHTS
PRESS CONFERENCE
QUOTES
Brad Underwood
Pick up line:
“I thought we had a really good week of practice in some areas that we needed to clean up coming out of Vegas. I thought the first half was really good, we knew this was a team that played fast, we knew that this was a team that really shoots the ball, this was a team that could cause some potential matchup problems due to their lack of size.
We spent a lot of time guarding the ball this week, which I think we did well, especially in the first half. We had a great practice week offensively. Just moving and sharing the ball, that’s why we shot so well in the first half. We had great ball movement, great touches.
It was really good to see RJ get to work, he and I met and he responded really well; he just showed up, buckled in and worked. I thought he was aggressive and not forcing things and that was really good to see. I thought Matt was great in the first half with ball movement, passing, rebounds, he had nine rebounds tonight. I’m so happy to see his ball go in. He pushed, he tried so hard. He’s been trying to find it, he’s shot a million balls. It’s just one of those things where it was great to see. He’s had a great shot the last two days.”
RJ Melendez
on Sky Clark grow in his role:
“He’s a great point guard, he’s changed so much since I saw him in the summer. He was the type of guy who was a little bit shy, but now he’s getting a lot of confidence from the scrimmage game so far, it’s just very otherwise.” Skyy. We are proud of him, he has come so far and he still has a lot to go.”
On his improvement on rebounds:
“I had a conversation with Coach Underwood and he said I should have more effort on the glass so I just emphasized that and just putting in that effort and getting those defensive rebounds opened up the other side of the field.” the field and it also opened up the game more for me.”
Sky Clark
On balancing offense and defense:
“As a point guard you just have to learn how to lead your team. That was one of the biggest things I had to learn when I went to college. This team makes my job a lot easier because they are all great players, they are all listen and they are not egos in the team. They also have the same mentality as me, which is hard work.”
on Brad Underwood pushing the team:
“Coach pushes us on everything, even when we play against an unclassified team, he still follows us like it’s a tight game and it will only make us a lot better. I feel that by the end of the season year the scenes are going to be really good.”
POST-GAME NOTES
TEAM NOTES
- Illinois has won all four home games by at least 30 points this season.
- De Illini scored 26 points on 22 Lions turnovers.
- It is the third time this season Illinois has forced at least 22 turnovers in a game.
- Illinois scored 15 rebound points on their 11 offensive rebounds.
- The Illini defeated the Lions 48 to 34 points and 18 to 2 in transition.
- Illinois shot 58.1 percent from the field, the second-highest mark of the season.
- It is the third time this season that the Illini have shot better than 50 percent in a game.
- The Illini made 11 3-pointers in tonight’s game, the third time this campaign they made at least 10 shots from behind the arc.
- The Illinois bench defeated Lindenwood 32 to 29.
- In six games this season, the Illini bench has beaten their opponents 195-111.
PLAYER NOTES
- freshman Sky Clark led the Illini tonight with 19 points, a career high. He added a game-high four assists and grabbed three rebounds.
- It’s Clark’s third double-digit scoring attempt this season.
- sophomore RJ Melendez scored a career-high 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 2-for-5 from deep.
- Senior Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting. He also tallied three rebounds and assists.
- Shannon Jr. has scored in double digits in five of six games this season, including at least 16 in four of six.
- freshman Jayden Eps scored 12 points from the bench. Epps has scored in double digits in four six games this season, all from the bench.
- Fifth year Matthew Mayer grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, a season-best.
|
