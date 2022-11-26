Premiers XI vs West Indies, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Australia, selection

Matthew Renshaw and Peter Handscomb have catapulted themselves into battle for Australias Test team recalls after both had big scores for the Prime Ministers XI.

While it will be difficult for the home summer to break into the Test team unless there are injuries, both are good players of spin and are firmly in contention for next year’s tour of India, especially with Glenn Maxwell at the sideline recovering from a broken leg.

Renshaw backed up his first innings of 81 with a gritty century in the second to finish with 101 not out of 218 balls.

Watch Australia v West Indies. Every test match live and ad-free in-game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Tasmania crosses against Bushrangers | 00:50

Handscomb followed up his 55 in his first delivery with 75 off 138 balls in the second in a great partnership with Renshaw that gave the home side a big lead.

The Prime Minister’s XI declared at 221 for 4 in their second innings with the West Indies at 35 for 0 on stumps on day three, needing a further 274 runs to win.

The pink ball day-night clash at Manuka Oval presented the perfect opportunity for fringe Australian players to make their claims for a spot in Australia’s squad for the tour of India and Renshaw and Handscomb have taken their chances for a recall when the opportunity arises no harm occurs. .

Renshaw and Handscomb made their debut together for Australia against South Africa at the Adelaide oval in November 2016.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Matt Renshaw hit an unbeaten ton against the West Indies. Source: Getty Images

However, Renshaw has not been seen in the Australian Test batting line-up since his last match, also against South Africa in April 2018, while Handscomb’s last Test was back in January 2019 at the SCG against India.

Renshaw, 26, scored 636 runs in 11 Tests for Australia at an average of 33.47 with three half-centuries, a century and a top score of 184.

Handscomb has a Test record of 934 runs from 16 matches at an average of 38.91 with four half-centuries, two centuries, with 110 his highest.

The Age reported that after a strong start to the Sheffield Shield season and given Australia’s inconsistent form away from home, both are in the mix for a shock return for the India series.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Peter Handscomb recorded two half-centuries. Source: Getty Images

Handscomb has two centuries from the opening two games of the season, including an unbeaten 281, his best first-class score last week against Western Australia.

Renshaw also has an unbeaten double century to his name, going 200 not out against New South Wales at Drummoyne.

The 26-year-old is fresh off a strong season in England’s County Championship where he made 620 runs at 47.69 for Somerset.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> NZ down India thanks to Latham’s 145 no | 01:46

Handscomb was less impressive for Middlesex, finishing his season early with 220 runs at 31.42 on the board, although he was the Shields top scorer last summer with 697 runs at 49.78.

Australia’s test team on home soil is settled after last summer’s 4-0 Ashes victory, but opportunities for other players remain elusive.

Travis Head looks particularly vulnerable in foreign conditions. He averages only 21.69 in away tests and has a high score of 26 in series in Pakistan and Sri Lanka this year, while David Warner also struggled, averaging 29.13 across those two tours.