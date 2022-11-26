Michigan-Ohio State football game: Whitmer, DeWine make bet





The implications of the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten East Division title will have to take a back seat on Saturday as the highly anticipated battle between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes has something more exciting on the line. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine continue a decades-long tradition of betting on a specialty of their states during the game (afternoon, Fox). More:Michigan-Ohio State Football Predictions: Will Wolverines Beat Buckeyes Again? More:Michigan governors love to bet on big games, in a decades-old tradition If the No. 3-ranked Wolverines can take on a second consecutive game against the Buckeyes, not only will UM coach Jim Harbaugh’s squad shake up the record of arguably the fiercest rivalry in college football, but DeWine Whitmer will gift basket full of Buckeye state staples: Buckeye Pizza from Adriaticos in Columbus, Stewarts Root Beer, an Ohio original, and Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidts Sausage Haus in Columbus. But if the No. 2 Buckeyes can get back to business as usual and beat their bitter rival Wolverines for the ninth time in 10 years, Whitmer DeWine will have to send a set of Detroit delicacies: Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Baking and a case of Vernor’s ginger ale. In a statement, Whitmer said she has “a good feeling” about her bet on UM, which stunned Ohio State in a snowy 42-27 win at Michigan Stadium in 2021. This year’s game is in Columbus, where the Wolverines have played since 2000. no longer won. Whitmer is a Michigan State graduate, but according to her office, she is “the proud mother of two Wolverines.” After last year’s contest, DeWine Whitmer had to send over the cream puffs, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland, and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg, Ohio. Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes avoided painful losses last week against Illinois and Maryland, respectively, setting up arguably the much-anticipated edition of “The Game” since 2006, when the No. 1 Buckeyes handed the No. 2 Wolverines a 42-39 loss in a battle of undefeated. More:Ohio businesses are scrapping M’s on signs in preparation for Michigan-Ohio statehood Contact Arpan Lobo: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo. Become a subscriber today.

