English cricket overwhelmed with 400 million private equity bid for The Hundred | Business news

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has received a £400 million private equity approach that would see it relinquish majority ownership of The Hundred while raising funds to inject into the sport’s poor counties.

Sky News has learned that in recent weeks the governing body has received an offer from London-listed buyout firm Bridgepoint Group to buy a controlling stake in the game’s latest format.

A source close to the ECB said this weekend that Bridgepoint had proposed buying a 75% stake in The Hundred, potentially injecting £300m of new money into English cricket.

Allan Leighton, the president of the serial company who has worked with Bridgepoint on some of its investments, is said to have worked with the company in developing the proposed offer.

A bid would likely fail at this point, the source added.

If the deal goes through, each of the 18 provinces that make up the sport’s domestic base would receive a significant amount of money at a time when many of them have seen their financial struggles worsen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An insider described Bridgepoint’s offer as “groundbreaking”, and suggested it was likely to receive broad support from district presiding officers.

The ECB’s response is expected to be cooler, however, with a new leadership team likely to take a more skeptical approach to handing over control of the sport’s newest money spinner.

Richard Thompson, the former chairman of the Surrey County Cricket Club, was recently appointed chairman of the ECB and said he wanted it to be “the UK’s most inclusive sport”.

He has overseen the appointment of his former county colleague, Richard Gould, as the governing body’s new CEO.

Mr Gould, a former CEO of Bristol City Football Club, was an outspoken critic of The Hundred during his tenure at Surrey.

Coincidentally, the 2022 edition of the 100-ball format saw the Oval Invincibles – based at Surrey’s home ground – win the women’s tournament, while the Trent Rockets were crowned men’s champions.

More than 500,000 people attended matches this year, with a record 271,000 attending women’s matches, according to the ECB.

More than 14 million people watched at least part of the tournament on Sky Sports – which shares a parent company with Sky News – and the BBC, the ECB added.

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, said in September: “It’s great to see more families, more children and record numbers attending the games this year.

“The Hundred is all about welcoming more people to cricket and we’ve done that again this year.”

Bridgepoint’s interest in taking control of The Hundred is said to be intended to boost “investment” in English cricket, and especially in the development of the women’s game, according to a person familiar with the offer.

The private equity firm has a long track record of investing in elite sport, having owned MotoGP for many years as well as InFront, the media rights firm that helped orchestrate the commercial development of the Winter Olympics.

More recently, it has proposed a deal that would see it invest in football’s Women’s Super League, although talks have not resulted in a formal agreement.

Bridgepoint’s bid for The Hundred comes at a time when India’s big-pocketed Premier League (IPL) franchises prepare to snatch leading England players, including England test captain Ben Stokes and his predecessor, Joe Root.

County game finances have been perilous for many years, with many skeptical that 50-over cricket will survive in the long run.

Earlier this month, England were crowned T20 World champions after beating India in the final in Melbourne, Australia.

Bridgepoint and the ECB both declined to comment.