OHSAA Football Playoff Scores | Hoban vs. Massillon live updates





Hoban and Massillon met Friday night in an OHSAA Football Division II state semifinal match at the University of Akron in what has become arguably Northeast Ohio’s best playoff rivalry. In the fourth meeting in the last five years between the two, Hoban improved to 3-1 against the Tigers, winning 41-20. Hoban, who previously defeated Massillon twice in state title matches, including in 2020, will return to the state championship game in Canton on Thursday night. The Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will host all seven of the state’s title games, December 1-3. The full scoreboard from Friday’s semi-final is below. Check back later Saturday night for scores on the state’s other semifinals. All matches this weekend start at 7pm Friday’s OHSAA Football State Semifinal Scores Division II Massillon 20, Hoban 41, FINAL

Toll. 52 Central Catholic, 49 Kings Mills, FINAL OHSAA Football State Seminars:Hoban football team advances to OHSAA Division II state title game with victory over Massillon division I St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7, FINAL

Cincinnati Moeller 24, Springfield 28, FINAL Division III Canfield 38, Sacred Name 21, FINAL

Bloom-Carroll 35, Tippecanoe 12, FINAL Division V Ironton 35, Valley View 21, FINAL

35 South Range, 0 Liberty Center, FINAL Friday’s Hoban-Massillon box score HOBAN 41, MASSILLON 20 Division II, State Semifinal Hoban – 14 – 7 – 7 – 13 41 Massillon – 0 – 6 – 8 – 6 20 HRodgers 50 pass from Long (Burns kick) HCrable 64 pass from Long (Burns kick) mHartson 20 run (kick failed) HSperling 11 run (burn kick) mDo.Pringle’s 7 run (Gamble pass from Slaughter) HSperling 55 run (burn kick) HSperling 1 run (kick failed) mHartson 20 pass from Slaughter (run failed) HSperling 5run (burn kick) TEAM STATISTICS H m First setbacks 17 13 Rush yards 40-278 24-65 Comp-Att-Int 9-15-1 16-32-3 Passing yards 212 200 Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0 Sanctions Yards 8-95 4-31 Total yards 490 265 Recordings 14-1 12-2 Saturday’s OHSAA Football State Semifinal Scores Division IV Steubenville (12-2) v. Cin. Wyoming (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Jefferson Area (11-3) v Cle. Glenville (13-0) at Lake County Perry Division VI Marion Local (14-0) vs. Columbus Grove (12-2) in Lima

Kirtland (14-0) vs. Fort Frye (13-1) on South Range Division VII New Bremen (11-3) vs. New Bremen (11-3) Lima Central Catholic (10-4)

Warren JFK (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Orrville

