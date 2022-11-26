Valiant Effort, Tigers girl hockey falls short to Wildcats, 3-1 | News, sports, jobs





MARSHALL – The Marshall Tigers girls’ hockey team will host a two-day Thanksgiving Classic tournament at the Red Baron Arena. The Tigers would win 3-1 against Dodge County Wildcats on Friday afternoon. The Tigers were outshot 12-3 in the first period and gave up the first goal of the game within 67 seconds. The Tigers were in an early hole 1-0. The Tigers’ inability to get shots on target was to blame for the first period deficit. After the break, the Tigers doubled their shot output from period one to two by making six shots. The Tigers also scored an unassisted goal from Kendal Beernaart with 4:06 left in the 2nd period to cut the lead to 2-1. the Wildcats would get their second goal on a power play. The third period was a total rush from the Tigers. Bodies flew everywhere to tie the game. The Tigers only conceded three penalties all game, but two of those came in the final period. They dropped a player in four of the 17 minutes played. Regan Loft had a chance to draw but the shot went wide of the left with less than a minute to play. After the Tigers pulled the goaltender, Dodge Co. scoring a long-range goal with 14 seconds left in the game. Although it was a valiant effort, the Tigers were unable to clear the deficit and lost 3-1. After the first period, the Tigers Dodge Co. Outsmart 14-8 the rest of the way. “I think we were a bit slow going into the first and we let them take control of the game,” So said Tigers Girls Hockey head coach Cassi Weiss. “We saw that we cut their shots in the 2nd and 3rd periods, but we need to be a little bit cleaner in our attacking zone to get pucks to the net. Our power play was a bit heavy today. They have really solid girls on their team, we had some chances but just couldn’t capitalize on them. Weiss also added that her goalkeeper Belle Deutz kept them in the game during the first period when the team didn’t do much to help her. She also added that the team recovered well in the 2nd/3rd period, but wants the team to start like that. Also be aggressive in pick fights and pass better too. Deutz had 17 saves in the game. The Marshall Tigers will be back on the ice tomorrow at 10 a.m. to close out the two-day tournament Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

