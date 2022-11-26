Cricket is booming among migrant workers from the World Cup in Qatar

By JON GAMBRELL https://apnews.com/article/sports-soccer-international-cricket-qatar-3d84fe02ba81966e32a8944abb036972

DOHA, Qatar (AP) As dawn broke in Qatar on Friday, workers began building this energy-rich football World Cup football stadiums, roads and subways filled empty bits of tarmac and sand plots to play the sport they hold dearest, cricket.

The sport that spread to the far corners of the former British Empire remains a favorite of the South Asian workers who power economies in the Arabian Peninsula.

It is a moment of calm for workers, who normally only have Fridays off in Qatar and much of the rest of the Gulf Arab states. And it’s one they look forward to all week, batting and bowling before the heat of the day hits in full force.

It’s in our blood, said worker Kesavan Pakkirisamy as he coached his team on a sand plot, with the Doha skyline visible in the distance. We have been playing cricket for a long time. It’s a happy journey for us.

Workers’ rights were central during this World Cup since Qatar won the bid for the tournament in 2010. Workers can face long hours, extortion and low wages. Qatar has revised its labor laws to introduce a minimum wage and loosen visas from employers, though activists have been pushing for more.

On Friday, however, the workers decide their day. Just down the street from the global headquarters of Al Jazeera, Qatar’s satellite news network, workers gathered in a parking lot and another large desert plain sandwiched between roads.

Some seemed nervous when Associated Press journalists stopped by their games, and several asked if they would get in trouble for playing cricket on vacant lots in his autocratic country. Others, however, smiled and invited visitors to watch.

Hary R., an Indian from the southern state of Kerala, showed a reporter the mobile phone app he used to track runs and overs. Although Friday’s match was a friendly, tournaments are being staged between Qatar’s Indian and Sri Lankan communities to compete for supremacy.

We work all through the week and we just need to relax and meet our friends just for pastime and entertainment, he said. His Strikers teammates, some of whom wore matching uniforms, yelled at him to keep an eye on the game.

Pakkirisamy, shouting encouragement near two discarded benches used as benches by players, praised his company for helping his peers compete in bigger competitions.

My father and my grandfather have played cricket since childhood, he said, describing a lifelong love of the game.

Pakkirisamy and his teammates, although cricket enthusiasts, were still excited about the World Cup in Qatar.

We are here for work, we are here to earn something for our family, he said, adding that being in Qatar means: “It’s easy for us to be there, to see the game on the ground, not just the TV.

Cricket, with its lush green lawns, may seem like an anomaly in the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula. However, the need for migrant workers has made Gulf Arab states lure cricket-playing workers to their shores for decades.

The United Arab Emirates has a cricket team that qualified for the International Cricket Councils T20 World Cup in Australia last month.

In fact, Dubai in the UAE is home to the headquarters of the ICC and has hosted major cricket events including the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League and the T20 Championships.

But for workers in the region, any empty piece of land can be turned into a field.

You can be on any road. You can be anywhere, Pakkirisamy said. You can play cricket in every small place.

