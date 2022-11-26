Sports
Cricket is booming among migrant workers from the World Cup in Qatar
By JON GAMBRELL
DOHA, Qatar (AP) As dawn broke in Qatar on Friday, workers began building this energy-rich football World Cup football stadiums, roads and subways filled empty bits of tarmac and sand plots to play the sport they hold dearest, cricket.
The sport that spread to the far corners of the former British Empire remains a favorite of the South Asian workers who power economies in the Arabian Peninsula.
It is a moment of calm for workers, who normally only have Fridays off in Qatar and much of the rest of the Gulf Arab states. And it’s one they look forward to all week, batting and bowling before the heat of the day hits in full force.
It’s in our blood, said worker Kesavan Pakkirisamy as he coached his team on a sand plot, with the Doha skyline visible in the distance. We have been playing cricket for a long time. It’s a happy journey for us.
Workers’ rights were central during this World Cup since Qatar won the bid for the tournament in 2010. Workers can face long hours, extortion and low wages. Qatar has revised its labor laws to introduce a minimum wage and loosen visas from employers, though activists have been pushing for more.
On Friday, however, the workers decide their day. Just down the street from the global headquarters of Al Jazeera, Qatar’s satellite news network, workers gathered in a parking lot and another large desert plain sandwiched between roads.
Some seemed nervous when Associated Press journalists stopped by their games, and several asked if they would get in trouble for playing cricket on vacant lots in his autocratic country. Others, however, smiled and invited visitors to watch.
Hary R., an Indian from the southern state of Kerala, showed a reporter the mobile phone app he used to track runs and overs. Although Friday’s match was a friendly, tournaments are being staged between Qatar’s Indian and Sri Lankan communities to compete for supremacy.
We work all through the week and we just need to relax and meet our friends just for pastime and entertainment, he said. His Strikers teammates, some of whom wore matching uniforms, yelled at him to keep an eye on the game.
Pakkirisamy, shouting encouragement near two discarded benches used as benches by players, praised his company for helping his peers compete in bigger competitions.
My father and my grandfather have played cricket since childhood, he said, describing a lifelong love of the game.
Pakkirisamy and his teammates, although cricket enthusiasts, were still excited about the World Cup in Qatar.
We are here for work, we are here to earn something for our family, he said, adding that being in Qatar means: “It’s easy for us to be there, to see the game on the ground, not just the TV.
Cricket, with its lush green lawns, may seem like an anomaly in the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula. However, the need for migrant workers has made Gulf Arab states lure cricket-playing workers to their shores for decades.
The United Arab Emirates has a cricket team that qualified for the International Cricket Councils T20 World Cup in Australia last month.
In fact, Dubai in the UAE is home to the headquarters of the ICC and has hosted major cricket events including the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League and the T20 Championships.
But for workers in the region, any empty piece of land can be turned into a field.
You can be on any road. You can be anywhere, Pakkirisamy said. You can play cricket in every small place.
___
Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/sports-soccer-international-cricket-qatar-3d84fe02ba81966e32a8944abb036972
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket is booming among migrant workers from the World Cup in Qatar
- PM Modi paid tribute to the greats who gave us the Constitution
- Holiday gift guides: 5 sustainable brands to buy for outdoor travel adventures
- Elon Musk says Twitter ban on Trump after Capitol attack was a ‘serious mistake’
- Indonesia must be confident in its ability to develop: Widodo
- Huskies fall into Big East Semifinals
- Indonesians pray outdoors as the death toll from the earthquake climbs to 310
- Sonam Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Shweta Bachchan and others at Karan Johar’s dinner
- Imran Khan reaches Rawalpindi to lead a long march
- Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vuori Deals 2022: Savings on Vuori Sportswear for Men and Women Found by Deal Tomato
- Valiant Effort, Tigers girl hockey falls short to Wildcats, 3-1 | News, sports, jobs
- The London Stock Exchange has lost interest in its cash stock markets