Bergen Catholic NJ football leaves no doubt in epic victory over Don Bosco

EAST RUTHERFORD Bergen Catholic will stand proudly and firmly atop the New Jersey high school football kingdom for the second consecutive year.

The Crusaders repeated as Non-Public A-Champions with a thoroughly dominant 45-0 win over Don Bosco on Friday night at MetLife Stadium to avenge their only regular season loss.

Bergen Catholic (11-1) entered the game at No. 2 behind Don Bosco (9-3) in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 and will no doubt displace its arch-rival when the final rankings are released in December.

“It was a humbling experience,” said Mons Catholic coach Vito Campanile of the 31-7 home loss to Don Bosco on Sept. 24, “but it also sparked a passion and a fire in our boys who really showed themselves throughout the year. developed.”

View the photo gallery and then read on.

The Crusaders accomplished the unthinkable, gaining a 33-point lead to trigger a running clock against the state’s best team. Senior Saeed St. Fleur’s 4-yard TD run at 1:00 of the third quarter extended the lead to 38-0 and was his third score of the night.

“Nothing went our way tonight,” said Don Bosco coach Dan Sabella. “Really one-sided play, and it hurts, and you can’t put your finger on it in this game. We got beaten up at every stage, and it hurts a lot.”

Bergen Catholic extended the lead to 31-0 at 7:23 of the third on a 7-yard TD run by St. Fleur. The score came in play twice after a poor snap by Don Bosco on a kick gave the Crusaders a scoop at the 1-yard line.

The Crusaders eliminated any hope of a Don Bosco comeback in the second half by taking a 24–0 lead on a touchdown just 17 seconds after the third. Senior quarterback Jack Duffy scored on a 4-yard run one play after senior linebacker Joseph Barry answered an interception 10 yards out to score the first and first goal.

The Crusaders led 17–0 at halftime, after sophomore Guy Bartolomeo kicked a 30-yard field on the final play of the half that cleared the crossbar by just a few yards.

They extended their lead to 14-0 at 5:04 of the second quarter with a seven-play 55-yard drive. St. Fleur converted a screen pass from sophomore Dominic Campanile into a 13-yard TD.

Bergen Catholic won the toss, opting to receive and needing just four plays to take a 7-0 lead, on an 8-yard run by junior Kaj Sanders. Two plays earlier, Campanile completed a 48-yard pass to fellow sophomore Quincy Porter on a four-play, 59-yard drive.

The Crusaders defense made two huge stops on the fourth down in the first quarter. On a fourth-and-1 at the 16-yard line, junior defensive lineman Elijah Kinsler stopped senior quarterback Nick Minicucci for no gain. On a fourth-and-seven from the 23-yard line, senior Don Bosco Dan Parisi caught a short pass, but was stopped a yard short.

“We knew we had the best defense in the state,” said senior two-way striking DJ Samuels, who scored the final touchdown on a 4-yard run. “We knew the first game [against Don Bosco] was a fluke, and we wanted to prove it to all of them.”

What it means

This was a historic night for the Campanile family, with Vito leading Bergen Catholic to a state title a few hours after his younger brother, Nick, coached DePaul to a 19-17 victory over Red Bank Catholic in the non-public B- championship.

It also showed that Vito Campanile’s season plan to use a two-QB system, with his son Dominic spending time with Duffy, ended up being a huge success. There were certainly questions after the 24-point loss to Don Bosco.

It could have been a problem if the other child [Duffy] wasn’t one of the best character kids I’ve ever coached in my life, said Vito Campanile.

When we had doubts, we channeled that energy, Duffy said, and we put it on the field, and we really put on a show tonight.

COOPER:Bergen Catholic was ‘New Jersey football at its best’ Friday night

By the numbers

Bergen Catholic amassed 453 yards, including 250 rushing. St. Fleur contributed 17 times for 161 yards and two TDs, and he caught three passes for 24 yards and a score.

Dominic Campanile went 10-for-19 for 177 yards and one TD, while Duffy went 3-for-3 for 26 yards and ran for a score. Porter, now in talks for All-State honors despite being only a 10e grader, had five catches for 106 yards.

It was a huge honor for the defense of Bergen Catholic that Don Bosco was only 130 meters tall. Junior Logan Bush carried 13 times for 62 yards.

They said it

“Since that day, we just had a passion for that,” said Vito Campanile, referring to the 31-7 defeat to Don Bosco. “I think it was the best thing — the hardest thing to happen to these kids — but the best thing to happen to them.”