Sports
10 Lululemon Holiday Specials You Need Right Now: Leggings, tennis dresses, more
Lululemon clothing has become a wardrobe staple since its popularity in 2015. It started as a simple leisure activity, but quickly became a necessity for going to class, exercising or doing outdoor activities.
Don’t give up comfort when you’re trying to get a put-together look. Celebrate holiday specials with these top 10 bestsellers:
10.
ABC Relaxed-Fit Cropped PantUtilitech – $69 (was $128)
The five-pocket jeans reinvented. Powered by ABC technology, these relaxed pants give you freedom of movement and all-day comfort.
9.
Power Thru High Rise Tight 25 – $69 (was $128)
Smash intense workouts in these sleek training tights. They are made of fabric that helps resist snags on equipment, they are as strong as you are.
8.
Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25 – $19 (was $128)
Focus on your strength, not your sweat. Powered by Everlux, the highly breathable Invigorate collection handles heat and sweat during intense workouts.
7.
Super High Waist Groove Flared Pants Nulu Online Only – $69 (was $118)
A coveted classic. These flared pants are perfect for your workout and beyond.
6.
City Sweat Joggers – $59 (was $118)
Sometimes the basics are best. These naturally breathable joggers have your back (and your legs, too) from workout to play.
5.
Define jacket Luon – $49 (was $118)
Whether you’re up for adventure or ready for leisure, the fan-favorite Define jacket, powered by Luon fabric, has a comfortable fit that can do it all.
4.
Short sleeve evolution polo shirt – $49 (was $88)
Basically a hole in one. Powered by anti-odor technology, this polo will keep you cool and comfortable on the course or wherever your day takes you.
3.
Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt – $39 (was $78)
Maximize that step. Lululemon designed this running skirt with a built-in liner and strategic ventilation so you can move freely.
2.
Blissfeel running shoe for women – $99 (was $148)
1.
Court Crush tennis dress – $39 (was $138)
From first serve to match point, this supportive tennis dress helps you stay comfortable and focused.
