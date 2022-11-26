Men’s Hockey Awarded in OT in Vermont





Next game: University of Vermont 11-27-2022 | 16.00 hours Nov 27 (Sun) / 4pm University of Vermont BURLINGTON, VT Eric Gotz scored an overtime winner to send home the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Men’s Hockey team with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night in non-conference action at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The Catamounts scored the first goal of the game in the opening period, as Carter Long scored his first goal of the season on a wrist shot from the blue line that made its way through Jack Watson top shelf for a 1-0 lead in Vermont. RPI broke through for their first goal in the first few minutes of the second period, when TJ Walsh scored in a rush to the net. Walsh tapped the puck over the keeper’s right shoulder, far from the post Sutter Muzzatti to tie the game at one goal apiece. Vermont retook the lead with a pair of goals on the power play. Robbie Stucker took a shot from the left wing to give the Catamounts the 2-1 lead with just under nine minutes to play in the period. Five minutes later, Jacques Bouquot scored when a pass from Issac Walther found him in the slot for a one-shot slapshot for a 3-1 Catamount lead. 16 seconds after Vermont’s third goal, the Engineers answered back. Jack Brackett found the back of the top left corner of the net on a cross ice feed from Brenden Budy to pull RPI back inside a goal. In the third period before, it remained 3-2 Jake Gagnon scored the equalizing goal for RPI. Gagnon picked up the puck in the neutral zone and skated up the left wing. Skating into the zone, he made a move to the right and made a wrist shot that beat Gabe Carriere to make it 3-3 with 12:35 left. Both sides played through the third period tied at 3, extending the game into overtime. It was there that Gotz scored his game winner with 3:21 to play to send the Catamounts home with the win. Carriere made 28 saves in the net for Vermont, while Watson made 24 between the pipes for RPI. The Engineers return to action on Sunday, November 27 at 4 p.m. when RPI hosts the Catamounts at Houston Field House for the second showdown between the two programs.

