UConn MBB in PKI championship game after win over Alabama





Next game: against Iowa State University 11-27-2022 | 10 pm ESPN UConn Learfield Sports Network 27 Nov (Sun) / 10pm against Iowa State University History UConn Athletic Communications / Nov 25, 2022 PORTLAND, Oregon. The UConn men’s basketball team has been flexing its offensive muscles since the start of the 2022-23 season, averaging 86.5 points per game through its first six games, all of which were wins. And as the Huskies’ streak of 80-plus games continued into game No. 7 Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational, it was the defense that propelled UConn to an 82-67 victory over Alabama and a spot in Sunday’s championship game. against Iowa State. UConn (7-0), ranked No. 20, was ferocious at times defending the high-scoring No. 18 Crimson Tide (5-1), especially Alabama freshman star Brandon Miller. Miller had 18 points, but never played a major part in the game, mainly due to the stifling Husky defenses of Nahiem Alleyne and Andre Jackson Jr. “We ran into him on the half court, 5-on-5, just came up against him,” said UConn coach And Hurley said. “We got into his airspace, got him to handle the ball. Every time he got involved in some kind of dribbling hand-off or ball screen, we were super aggressive. We wanted to chase him off the line and force him to handle the ball.” The strategy was more than effective. “They got Brandon out,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “They were quite physical with him. They wouldn’t let him take any easy catches. They did well with him. We had to get him started. And two, their ball fencing coverage, our smaller guards struggled. They were a good size, they were into it aggressively, their big ones came up.” However, UConn’s draft was again a major factor as errant issues sent key Huskies to the bench for extended periods of time. But UConn’s reserve corps was up to the task. When the UConn offense started to click, it scored points in bunches. Deadlocked in a 10-10 tie by the opening 9:00, UConn scored 14 unanswered points to take the lead, 24-10. The lead grew to 33-18 with 4:23 left in the half, until Alabama fought back to within 35-30 at halftime. The second half became a back and forth battle, with Alabama eventually tying the game three times, the last at 52-52 with 8:52 remaining. Then senior Tristen Newton and junior Adama Sanogo took over, leading the Huskies to a 16-1 run (Sanogo 9, Newton 7) that put the game out of bounds and sent UConn to the PKI title game. Sanogo finished with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks, while Jordan Hawkins added 16 points, stable Alex Karaban 12 and Joey Calcaterra 10. “We knew we had to be strong and play well to beat that Alabama team,” said Hurley. “That’s a great team. The height, the point guard play and Miller, who is clearly a great player. And the level of coaching, so it was a great win.” UConn will have an off-day on Saturday before meeting an Iowa State team that defeated No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 in Friday’s other semifinal. “We are used to having success in these MTEs (multi-team events),” said Hurley. “The whole mentality of the program this year is: we’ve been battling for the past few years, battling in the Big East, battling in tournaments. But we’re trying to go from contenders to champions. Now we have a chance to do that on Sunday. “

