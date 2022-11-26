Watch: Washington Sundar stuns cricket fanatics with stunning shot from Matt Henry in 1st ODI





Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar produced a fine cameo with the bat in the first ODI against New Zealand. In the Indain team after a long absence, Sundar proved why he deserves to be a consistent member of the Indian team. In just 16 balls he faced, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer scored 37 runs courtesy of 3 fours and 3 sixes. One of the boundaries coming out of Sundar’s bat was a scoop shot that arguably left most of his fans baffled. Facing Matt Henry in the 49th over of the innings, the southpaw even lost his footing while trying to get a scoop shot. Sundar’s effort was duly rewarded as the ball raced towards the boundary. Here’s the video: can you blame us for making the obvious ” pun for this Washi batting video? Note the 1st #NZvIND ODI, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Prime Video: https://t.co/3btfvTeRUG@Sundarwashi5 #NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/pBVvRBAmZP prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 25, 2022 While there is no denying that Sundar has improved a lot as a batsman in recent times, the way he shot the scoop says there has probably been some influence from Suryakumar Yadav. Fans have gone crazy over Sundar’s ability to pull off such a shot, with some even suggesting that he Sundar’s cameo helped the Indian team put a competitive total of 306 runs on the board. However, with the ball, Shikhar Dhawan’s men couldn’t do as well as expected and lost the match in the 48th over. As for the match, the hosts finally had the last laugh, reaching the target with 17 balls to spare thanks to Latham’s unbeaten 104-ball 145 and skipper Kane Williamson’s 94 not out of 98 deliveries as they added 221 runs for an unbeaten fourth wicket partnership. At the end of the 39th over, New Zealand needed 91 in 66 balls at almost 8.30 runs per over. By the time Shardul Thakur (1/63) had completed a forgettable 40th over, the hosts were in full control of the game, with Latham amassing 25 points using four fours and a six. With PTI inputs Featured video of the day 2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar suffers 2nd consecutive defeat, facing 1-3 loss to Senegal Topics mentioned in this article

