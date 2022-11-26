Tennis club requests permission for dome construction

A mock-up of what the proposed air dome will look like.



Athlone Tennis Club are applying for planning permission for the first purpose-built dome in the Midlands to serve tennis players all year round.

The club has applied for planning permission for the development of a sky dome to cover three courses previously allowed along with a practice wall at Ballymahon Road, Cloghanboy, Athlone.

Commenting on the new developments, Athlone Tennis Club Vice President Oliver McGrath said: Subject to funding and planning, the (dome) tennis as a facility will open 365 days a year. Leinster Tennis supports the planning application and they would see it as a regional center for Leinster tennis.

According to Mr McGrath, the new dome will attract schools and colleges to the great facilities in Athlone and help tennis players who don’t have to battle the elements as they typically do during the winter period.

The vice-chairman continued: It will open up enormous opportunities. It can be used for other multi-sport uses. It will draw people to the game.

The development is currently in phase 1b as the club seeks planning permission and funding to build the proposed dome. Phase 1a of the project has already been completed and includes three new courts, three mini hard courts for children, LED floodlights, a new synthetic turf playing surface and a modular clubhouse.

The new facility is now built with all services on site. The development cost of phase 1a is close to 500,000.

All Athlone Tennis Club members were invited to see the new LED lighting that was recently installed. An information evening will also be held in December to update members on the progress of the development.

The local tennis club is also working with St Hilda’s to introduce classes for people with special needs and to implement a social inclusion programme.

This is fantastic for the Midlands. It will attract other athletes from all over the country. It will increase memberships and people coming to play in the Midlands. We’re in a good position. For a small club, we went over our weight, Mr McGrath added.

It will be a huge addition to the sporting infrastructure of the Midlands. An enormous amount has been done, but there is still an enormous amount to do. It is a community project that benefits everyone in Athlone, said the Athlone Tennis Club Vice President.

The dome will attract people who have never thought about playing tennis. Our new location is in a fantastic location, concluded Mr. McGrath. The entire development project, including the proposed dome, will cost approximately $650,000. “The planning application for the dome was submitted in October and the planning authority must make a decision on the dome and practice wall by Thursday 1 December. Last November 21, the club was given the green light to move forward with a proposed clubhouse, a modular building .Modular sports clubhouses are designed with heat conservation in mind, using specially designed materials and structural systems that are pre-insulated.

If the building application for the dome is approved, the tennis club can apply for the necessary funding to build phase 1b. Sports Capital Funding will open for funding in early 2023. The club will seek regional funding to develop phase 1b and has the support of Leinster Tennis and Tennis Ireland.

Phase 2 (2028-2031) of the project will hopefully see the construction of a new purpose-built clubhouse that will meet the requirements of a potential 750/800 member club.

In 2021, the club secured 150,000 funding from the LEADER Transition program, a 97,116 Sports Capital program grant and a highly successful bond program that raised 120,000 from 49 members, enabling the club to reach this great stage and shape the future for Athlone could secure. Tennis club.

The club recently held a raffle and would like to thank everyone who sold and bought tickets.

The club’s fundraising and finance team is constantly looking for funding opportunities and is actively involved in seeking commercial sponsorship from local businesses. Since the raffle, the committee has raised more than 5,000.

The club needs about 45/50,000 to move into the new club house and has launched a bond loan for this.

The cost of moving is equivalent to about 25 bonds (one bond is 2,000). A figure of 70 bond purchases is the stated target. This amount, together with funds allocated to the club, will enable the tennis club to purchase the clubhouse.

A bond is a type of security where the issuer owes the holder a debt.

Bonds provide the borrower with external funds to finance long-term investments.

The bond is redeemed every year for ten years in the amount of 200. The 200 can be used each year of the dues. Each bondholder participates in a drawing of 200 every quarter for ten years. The first redemption of the bond will begin in just over twelve months.

The club makes a final appeal to each club member if they are able to purchase a bond, please contact a member of the finance committee or via email at [email protected]

The tennis club would also like to thank the Director of Services, Westmeath County Council, Barry Kehoe, for his role in facilitating the relocation of the club.