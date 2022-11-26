Sports
Call it soccer or football. The US claims it as its own.
Follow live coverage of the World Cup and the last standings and scores.
AL KHOR, Qatar The chant came from deep in a corner of the stadium and echoed loud and clear for a moment before fading again into the general cacophony of the night.
It’s called football! the American fans roared to their English counterparts. It’s called football!
While the United States has seen its football culture evolve over the decades, it has always used the great powers of Europe as a handy measuring stick, a sign of how far they have come and how far they still have to go. Yet it is England, a country that prefers to call the sport football and absolutely believes it is better than the Americans at playing it, that has always served as a point of reference that matters most.
The evidence is visible across the American football landscape: American fans, old and new, now spend weekend mornings watching English Premier League games on television. In American football stadiums, they borrow liberally from English sporting culture, make it their own, break through an American lens, but leave no doubt about its DNA. And the best American players still dream of one day going abroad, first anywhere, but eventually becoming famous in Britain’s most legendary stadiums.
On Friday night, the United States got a rare chance to gauge the ever-shrinking distance between the country teams, and by most assessments performed admirably, settled a scoreless draw that left the Americans in control of their World Cup destiny.
The result and small moments such as the cheeky chanting of the fans sent the message that the United States was on the rise and ambitious for more.
There are a lot of people who clearly thought we were going to be blown away, said US midfielder Weston McKennie. We went into this game, to the outside world, as obvious underdogs. But we didn’t feel like underdogs at all, because we know what we can do, we know what we can do, we know what talent and fighting spirit and spirit we have.
To advance to the knockout round of the tournament, the United States has a simple task: it must beat Iran in the final game of the team’s first round on Tuesday. The Americans said it felt like the sudden death knockout round started early.
And US coach Gregg Berhalter said he liked the simplicity of the task in a way: We win or were out of the World Cup, he said.
The English go into next week knowing they only need a draw to go through, but they also left knowing the night could have ended much worse.
England fans in the stadium expressed their displeasure with the team at the final whistle. Afterwards, coach Gareth Southgate tried to play down the evening’s disappointment.
We were in a good position, he said. We still have a little bit to do to qualify, but we also have the opportunity to win the group. He added: “The players were very depressed and disappointed after the game, but I told them it won’t be like that for the next few days.”
The stakes of a World Cup meeting meant there was a sense of occasion for the night, which brought together two of the largest groups of traveling fans at this tournament at Al Bayt Stadium, a towering structure that resembles a traditional Bedouin tent.
Fans in both countries had circled the match on their calendars when the groups were announced earlier this year. It was hard not to, given the history and close ties between the nations, the shared language, the common vocabulary of popular culture and, increasingly, sports fandom.
The teams were also eagerly awaiting it. Since taking over as head coach of the US national team in 2018, Berhalter has reiterated a single directive to change the way the world views American football time and time again for its players.
In that regard, the team seems to be making steady progress. It has more players than ever in big clubs around the world, many of them in England. The old stereotypes about American players and their limitations, they hope, continue to dissolve.
We were chipping away at it, Berhalter said of changing global perceptions about the team. You need games like tonight for that. Otherwise it is difficult for people to judge it. Were not done. Our focus is to keep going and hopefully by the end of the tournament we will have people something to talk about.
Southgate praised the Americans for putting pressure on his team. The Americans modified their normal formations over the course of the game, sending players into unexpected areas both offensively and defensively, forcing England to react and adapt.
I think we weren’t really afraid of playing top level teams, and I think it works to our advantage if people think it’s underdogs who are going to play games because then they might take us lightly or something, said McKennie. I think we surprise them every time.
The United States needed confident performances all over the field, and the players usually delivered. McKennie in particular was dynamic and caused continued problems for the England defence. In the 26th minute he was left open to meet a cross at the penalty spot but deflected his shot well off the crossbar.
Less than 10 minutes later, a nice move from McKennie and a sharp combination with Yunus Musah left striker Christian Pulisic wide open in a pocket on the left, just outside the penalty area. He blasted a rocket from a shot towards goal, but it bounced ferociously off the crossbar, the narrowest miss of the game.
It shows that we can agree with some of the best teams in the world, midfielder Brenden Aaronson said.
Just over an hour into the game, the coaches started tinkering. Southgate could call on Premier League stars like midfielder Jordan Henderson and striker Jack Grealish to change the mood of his flurrying team, who had by then handed control of the game to the younger Americans. Berhalter countered moments later with his own attacking options, midfielder Aaronson and striker Gio Reyna.
But the stalemate continued until the final whistle, when the Americans received appreciative applause and the England players were greeted with a cloud of boos from their side.
