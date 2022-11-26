Call it soccer or football. The US claims it as its own.

Follow live coverage of the World Cup and the last standings and scores.

AL KHOR, Qatar The chant came from deep in a corner of the stadium and echoed loud and clear for a moment before fading again into the general cacophony of the night.

It’s called football! the American fans roared to their English counterparts. It’s called football!

While the United States has seen its football culture evolve over the decades, it has always used the great powers of Europe as a handy measuring stick, a sign of how far they have come and how far they still have to go. Yet it is England, a country that prefers to call the sport football and absolutely believes it is better than the Americans at playing it, that has always served as a point of reference that matters most.

The evidence is visible across the American football landscape: American fans, old and new, now spend weekend mornings watching English Premier League games on television. In American football stadiums, they borrow liberally from English sporting culture, make it their own, break through an American lens, but leave no doubt about its DNA. And the best American players still dream of one day going abroad, first anywhere, but eventually becoming famous in Britain’s most legendary stadiums.