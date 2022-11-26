Sports
Best holiday gift ideas for tennis fans
Grab your tennis favorites and shop early for gifts while the deals are hot this holiday season at Tennis Warehouse.
One of the tennis must-haves is a hat. Ladies can enrich their collection with these ergonomic VimHue models that perfectly fit the shape of the female head and allow women to comfortably wear a ponytail. The Velcro X-straps of the VimHue Women’s X-Boyfriend Hat and the stylish strap design of the VimHue sun hat for women lets players make adjustments for a comfortable fit. Your hat will be securely in place whether your ponytail is high or low. Both hats are available in different colors.
This one Tennis hairpins and Tennis ball earrings from Racket Inc. are cute accessories for girls and ideal stocking stuffers.
Tennis-inspired luggage tags and keychains in different colors are also perfect small gifts.
A good tennis shoe is essential, so why not treat yourself or someone you love to this year’s best shoes? Tennis Warehouse turns on game testers choose top performers in different categories: most durable and stable, lightest, most comfortable shoes with the best price. In 2022, the model voted best overall was for women only adidas Avacourt.
On a mission to offer a top-level product specifically developed for a female foot, adidas did extensive research and came up with Avacourt. mind. The end product is a lightweight, stable, comfortable and agile tennis shoe.
Another excellent shoe option is the Asics Gel Resolution 8one of the Bestsellers of tennis magazines. The model focuses on stability, durability and cushioning. It’s the choice of the WTA’s most dominant player, Iga Swiatek, who wore the smoke blue/white colorway shown above on her way to her third Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open.
Tennis players spend countless hours on the court in intense sunlight, and eyes can be damaged from overexposure to UV rays. This one goodr Sunglasses Gardening with a Kraken and goodr Sunglasses Midnight Ramble in the Circle Bar are stylish models equipped with polarized lenses and UV 400 protection. Their curved frame fits all head sizes well and their technical coating prevents slipping during outdoor activities.
A massage ball is very useful for athletes and in general for anyone who needs deep tissue massage. This one Pro-Tec Orb Massage Ball Extreme Mini is a small, high-density ball that helps reduce muscle fatigue and tightness, prevent injuries, promote flexibility and improve performance. Surprise someone with this home massage tool and they will be thankful for their improved circulation and less sore muscles.
Happy in love is known for exceptionally comfortable skirts. They uniquely characterize the brands Body Smoothing compression waistband that sits higher on the waist, with no elastic, and eliminates muffin tops. The East Coast fashion house is best known for its edgy designs — vibrant prints, glossy finishes, flirty layered silhouettes and vibrant pleats — but they also have a range of solid-colored staples. Take the opportunity to add a Lucky in Love skirt to your tennis attire.
The most convenient option is to buy a gift card. Tennis Warehouse offers both physical and digital, available in amounts ranging from $25 to $200.
Look for more ideas Tennis Warehouses 2022 Holiday Guide and buy gifts that everyone on your list will love. Have fun shopping and gift-giving for the holidays!
Some links in this article are affiliate links, which means that the WTA receives commissions for purchases made through those links
