DLSZ guys take back-to-back; UST girls retaliate





De La Salle-Santiago Zobel won back-to-back championships in the boys’ division of the UAAP High School Table Tennis Tournament after beating arch-rival University of Santo Tomas, 2-0, in the championship series, Saturday at Makati Coliseum. This is the school’s first title of the season and third overall in the event. On the other hand, UST’s Junior Lady Paddlers regained the girls’ tiara after denying reigning champion Zobel a back-to-back with a similar 2-0 sweep in the championship round. The championship is the first for UST High School this season and the third since UAAP Season 80. Troy Docto provided the crucial wins for the Junior Green Paddlers in the two games against UST to lead his side to the title. He beat Jebb Datahan in the second singles rubber of the first tie, 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8 to tie that tie, before eventual Most Valuable Player Jhiven Clamucha retired, 11-6, 6-11 , 11-5, 7-11, 11-5, for another tying run in the second. Andrei Villacruel then got the job done in the third singles match of the second tie against Lawrence Melendrez, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7, to secure the championship for Zobel. “It’s difficult because we only have five players. To complete the eight people in the lineup, we need to hire our homegrown players against our opponents who complete them with skilled players,admitted DLSZ head coach Jun Glorioso. “It’s about people coming in anyway. I was a little bit lucky and the game worked. Our five people didn’t give up trying to win. That was the key,” he continued. Clamucha was named Rookie of the Year for the boys’ division. Eventual ROY MVP Althea Gudes started and ended the title run for the UST girls after taking the first singles match of the first draw and victory for the championship in the second. Gudes opened the showdown with an 11-3, 11-5, 11-2 domination of Samarah Buan. She then pushed her side to a return to the throne, winning Chrishein Santillan 11-4, 11-6, 12-10 to finish the season in style. J-An Sanchez previously had to carry the Junior Lady Paddlers to a marathon 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 6-11, 13-11 capture of Althea Salvador for the 1-0 series lead. UST head coach Lorinda Wadjad said: “Actually, they did their best. We already expected that La Salle has good players naman. Long time ago, we are complete. That’s why we anticipated and tried to fight and finish 3-0 at least para wala na silang kaba.

