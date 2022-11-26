Tennessee vs Colorado Postgame Quotes

Pick up line

“Well, I’m excited to go into the dressing room and make the team great after a win. They’re excited. I think we’ve made some growth, especially on the defensive side. I thought we had a really good focus and especially to hold them.” to 14 points in the first half. The defense was very solid there. I found the game a bit ugly at times, but that’s okay. You still have to win those games. You have yet to find a way to do that. We will clean up many of the errors that were in this. I am very happy for our team, very proud of them. I’m glad we got a lot of people for a few minutes. I’m glad we can move on and learn from a win.”

About how much better Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson go play together

“I thought they both looked really good tonight. The fact that they didn’t just score; they scored, and I thought they defended really well and rebounded well. That was really good to see their dynamics. were able to move.” them around and find opportunities for them in different sets. That’s a pretty powerful 1-2 punch. “

About how she watched Horston and Jackson regroup after the trip to the Bahamas

“For me they set the tone defensively tonight. I think both players did really well. Between our last game and this game I think the conversation was good. The focus was where it needs to be in terms of ‘hey , we have to get better on the boards. We have to do better defensively.” That’s what they’re working towards. To challenge those two to do better on the boards, they stepped forward and did it today.”

on by Jillian Hollingshead minutes off the bench and improving team decision making in the game

“We tried to find minutes for Jillian and what works. Today she played a bit more in the five position, and I think that probably helped her be a little bit more defensive and where she needed to be. She’s quite active.” and very skilled as you can see. She can dribble the ball as well as anyone. She handled him and passed him onto the field. She had a few more ball losses that we can clean up, but I thought she was really active. That’s really good for us.

“In terms of decision-making, we had 22 changes of the ball, so we didn’t play clear in either half. I think we had a lot better control of our attack and what we’re trying to do. We tried to put a few.” new stuff has come in over the last few days to help us be a bit more specific about where we’re attacking the opponent.”

About her thoughts on the defense

“I thought our awareness was better, and that’s not something specific. Usually our off-the-ball defense is a little behind. We’ve been a little late. Then we’re a step behind when that action happens. I thought we were a little better there. I thought our communication was a little better. We talked about some of the actions that we had to monitor as a team. We practiced that “We worked really hard on our communication and how to do it better. I would say so. Our awareness and communication off the ball was the best. That’s where we had to grow the most.”

About how important it is for Horston and Jackson to have good energy and how that spreads to the rest of the team

“Jordan and Rickea are both emotional players, so they play with a lot of emotion. When you have players like that, it’s very contagious when they’re high, but they can’t release that energy either. I think they understand that.” “They play with a lot of energy and they communicate well. Sometimes a game like that is contagious. They like it and want to reproduce that feeling, and to do that you need to play defensively and have energy. Hopefully that will happen.”

About the bills

“We’re still fluid. We switched whole ranges in the first few games in the Bahamas. We’re still in a faster substitution pattern. It may not necessarily have to be five at a time. We looked at it and thought it really was good for us at Rutgers. It won’t be every game, but we try to keep the same fast rotation. We want those minutes. We try to shorten those minutes, especially in the first half.”

When adding the Colorado and Eastern Kentucky games late

“We needed some games in this slot, and we had a hard time finding them. These two showed up late. We’re glad they’re in. With the Bahamas trip, your Thanksgiving trip is usually over Thanksgiving. Because that’s not the case, we were very happy to get someone to play against us this weekend. We were very lucky that it worked out.”

Whether they did something schematic to help Horston and Jackson combine for 14 rebounds

“Most of all, it’s just awareness and understanding where they can find more rebounds, showing it on film and being more consistent with it in practice. I think they understand they can do that. To me it has to be an effort his thing, but before the effort must be awareness. That must be a habit for them.”

on Caroline Striplin block three shots

“I thought Karoline’s minutes were really good. I was excited that we could get her with about five minutes to go. But also, as it played out, she ended up playing with Jordan (Horston) and Rickea (Jackson) a little bit, and that was good. She did well; she was where she needed to be defensively. She can score and she can give us a paint presence offensively, so it was good to see her perform on the defensive side in this game.”

on Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson consistently the top scorers

“You know, I think sometimes it’s going to be spread out. I think there might be some other people getting into each game, but I think we have the ability to find that. Sometimes it’s going to be a little bit more spread out. ” “I think we have different people who can do double digits, and every night will look different. Some nights we’ll have someone else with a hot hand, and that’s okay.”

on by Jillian Hollingshead more confidence

“I think Jillian was thinking too much in the past, so what we tried to do this week was really simplify things. You know, try to be a little more precise and have less decision-making on the field, just more free reign on the field. job for her. And I think that paid off. I think that really helped her. We try we don’t want it to be complicated for our players. When they go on the field you want them to be free and I think she needed a little bit of that this week.

About her comfort level on the field vs. Colorado

“I felt pretty comfortable. After my teammates gave me the chance to score and just eat off their energy, I just felt really good. I just wanted to bring it tonight.”

To winning for the team’s confidence

“We absolutely needed this. This is just the beginning for us and there is a bright future ahead of us.”

Trust her with the ball in her hands

“I feel like, with my skills, I’m pretty confident. Just do a little bit more in games when I need to.”

About how the team needed this win

“We needed it badly. We needed it to boost our confidence. We put the work into it, and to see it pay off by winning is helpful. As I said, from the last game, we’ve grown tremendously.” since the last tournament, and it feels good to get it done.”

About being vocal

“Honestly, just communicating is everything. Communication helps me through things when I’m confused. So by communicating too much, I know no one needs to read my mind, and I don’t need to read her mind, so I I feel like we all get there with the communication piece. I’m always on the bench or on the sidelines coaching them, tearing it up, being a teammate; I always will be.”

About what helped her and Rickea Jackson building chemistry

“Just play. Just play and practice. Everyone knows it, of course Rickea Jackson , they know she is a bucket. I’m real, she’s a bucket; she’s a bucket getter. It finally clicks for us. And with two, it’s going to be harder for teams to guard both of us. So if she’s the one, give her the ball, keep giving her the ball, find more things and vice versa. We just eat off each other and I’m so thankful she came here.”

About how she and Jordan Horston feed on each other

“It’s always good when me and Jordy ( Jordan Horston ) are on the same page. Being a transfer, we were still trying to find that chemistry, and I feel like things really started to get better after that tournament. While losing sucks, I feel like I’m really thankful that I went to the Bahamas and played against such tough competition because I feel like it just made us stronger.”

About whether that chemistry helps with decision making

“It definitely helps, especially knowing we can get any shot we want or get the ball to who we need to get the ball to. It just helps a lot to use each other’s energy because at the end of the day we know does this team need us and needs our scoring ability, needs our defensive ability, needs our leadership. So I feel like we’ve done a really good job on that.”

on by Jillian Hollingshead performance

“It helps a lot. Jillian (Hollingshead) is still young and she has such a high ceiling. Jillian (Hollingshead), I just know she’s going to be great, and she works hard every day in practice, so I’m glad that she’s really starting to take off in competitions because we’re definitely going to need her in these pieces in other competitions and things like that. But I’m so proud of her and expect big things from her.”