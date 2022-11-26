IPL is the best thing to happen to Indian cricket: Gautam Gambhir | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies in 2012 and 2014, believes the tournament’s introduction is the best thing that has ever happened to Indian cricket in the past few years.

“IPL is the best thing that has happened to Indian cricket. I can say this with all my senses. There has been a lot of backlash against IPL since it started. Every time Indian cricket fails to do well, the blame falls on IPL, which is not fair. If we don’t perform well in ICC tournaments, blame the players, blame the performance, but it is unfair to point the finger at the IPL,” Gambhir said on the sidelines of the TURF2022 & India Sports Awards from FICCI on Saturday.

Gambhir, who has represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is apart from 154 IPL matches, shed light on how there is financial security among players as a result of the arrival of the IPL. “An athlete can only earn until he is 35-36. IPL provides financial security that is just as important.”

The former left-handed batsman, who works as the global mentor of Lucknow and Durban Super Giants franchises in the IPL and SA20 competitions, praised the BCCI for hiring Indian coaches in recent years to lead the national side and wanted more See Indian players. coaches work in IPL.

“One good thing that has happened in Indian cricket is that Indians have now started coaching the Indian national cricket team. I strongly believe that (an) Indian should coach the Indian team. All these foreign coaches, to whom we owe a lot “They come here to make money and then they disappear. Emotions are important in sport. The only people who can be emotional about Indian cricket are those who have represented their country.”

“I am a mentor of Lucknow Super Giants. One thing I want to change is I want to see all Indian coaches in IPL. Because no Indian coach will get a chance in Big Bash or any foreign league. India is a super power in cricket, but our coaches don’t get a chance anywhere. All foreigners come here and get the top jobs. We are more democratic and flexible than other leagues. We need to give our people more opportunities.”

Gambhir, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, further pushed for the need for state governments to adopt the Odisha model to encourage other sports like hockey and pick up one Olympic sport to include it in their promote respective states.

“Sports is going to play a huge role in India’s development. There is a need to engage young children in sports and physical activities rather than their electronic devices. Each state should pick up one sport, as Odisha has done with Indian hockey. See where hockey has gone today. I know the Department of Sports does a lot and companies get involved, but if every state picks up one sport and focuses completely on that, imagine where our Olympic sports will be.”

“If it’s my way, the BCCI should probably also go ahead and give 50 percent of the revenue to all other Olympic sports, although it’s not my way. Because 50 percent of the revenue generated from cricket is enough for cricketers But the rest of the 50 percent can actually pick up all other sports.”

