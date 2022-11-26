Big questions loom after the loss of Nebraska

IOWA CITY Iowa football’s late-season resurgence fell just short of the goal of back-to-back Big Ten West division titles. Several key statistics did not favor Iowa in the team’s final regular season game, a 24–17 home loss to Nebraska. The Hawkeyes lost the turnover battle by a decisive margin (-3), surrendering 13.9 yards per completion and racking up 65 penalties.

Aside from losing to a rival who had beaten Iowa seven times in a row, what bothered most about Friday’s loss was that a win would have solidified a return trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game. Instead, a 14-game winning streak was snapped in November.

“We’ve been telling our team all along that we win as a team and lose as a team, (Friday) was no different,” coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Just a really tough loss for everyone involved. The bottom line is we just didn’t do the things you have to do to be successful and give credit to our opponent, they did.”

Friday’s game was a bitter end for the 20-plus seniors honored for senior day, many of whom have left a lasting impression on the program, such as linebacker Jack Campbell. Trying to remain optimistic postgame, the Butkus Award finalist said the focus is now ending on a high.

“It hurts a little bit and it’s going to[keep hurting],” Campbell said. “But no one is going to hang their heads again. We’ll just keep going, keep going and we’ll have one more together. There really isn’t much left to do.”

Iowa’s loss again highlighted the core issues that have plagued the team all year. That’s what the last mailbag of the regular season is aimed at.

There are a lot of injuries to keep track of. What are the updates?

Arguably one of the biggest reasons Iowa struggled on Friday was one of the main injuries that left too many holes to plug. It started pregame when linebacker Jay Higgins, who played admirably in place of Jestin Jacobs, was ruled out due to a hip injury he sustained this week. Then during the game, the Hawkeyes lost star defensive back Cooper DeJean and starting quarterback Spencer Petras.

Ferentz’s said after the game, “(I) got a pretty optimistic report (about DeJean) in the locker room a while ago, so that’s encouraging,” said Ferentz. “It’s (Spencer’s) upper body, shoulder. We probably won’t know until Monday… We thought (Higgins) would have a chance, but this morning they ruled him out. I imagine he’ll be back next time week.”

Fifth-year senior Logan Klemp made one of the game’s biggest plays in place of Higgins, a forced fumble late in the fourth quarter that gave Iowa’s offense a chance to cut the deficit to 24–17. However, DeJean’s absence from secondary was too much to overcome. In his place were true freshman TJ Hall and sophomore Jamison Heinz, who collectively surrendered all three of Nebraska’s passing touchdowns and other big plays through the air. Without DeJean, Iowa was without three veteran cornerbacks: DeJean, Jermari Harris and Terry Roberts. And Nebraska took advantage of it.

Offensively it was a difficult start with Petras and Padilla’s two loss of possession did not help. The backup was 16-for-33 for 141 passing yards, one touchdown and two turnovers. A mixed bag. There were costly mistakes, but several plays put Iowa back in the game and a near miss to Arland Bruce IV that could have given the team a chance to tie the score in the fourth quarter.

“I thought he did a lot of good things and gave us a chance,” said Ferentz. “We didn’t get that replay our way (on the missed pass to Bruce), a great effort from both guys. You never know what’s going to happen next if we had that (third down) conversion.

And finally, sophomore wide receiver Keagan Johnson returned to the field. His injuries since last season are well documented, but Ferentz said he had his first full practice this week. The short week limited him a bit, but Ferentz said he left Friday’s game in good health. That will be something to watch during bowl season.

How does a year like this affect recruiting, especially offensive talent?

The first big question about the mailbag revolves around the team’s biggest topic: the offense and its effect on recruiting. Iowa’s 274-yard output on Friday will do little to boost season totals in yards per game (130th nationally with 253.7 yards per game) and the 17 points are on par with the 17.5 season average (123rd nationally).

It’s a fair question, given that explosive offenses dominate the sport and Iowa’s offense has become a national punchline, and I’d say it’s already impacted the program on the recruiting trail. The largest position I can pinpoint is the wide receiver. Positions coach Kelton Copeland talked about this during his Zoom press conference a few weeks ago, that he is constantly battling the perception of how receivers are used in Iowa’s system. They recently added a few receivers to the class of 2023, but so far they had only committed one and that is a huge need for next year.

But after this season, a cumulative effect of underperforming offenses and style of play hurt Iowa’s ability to recruit skill positions. Iowa seemingly has its quarterbacks of the future in the classes of 2023 and 2024. The offensive line and tight pedigrees are strong, and recent recruiting has been successful. But it’s hard to imagine offensive recruits reaching championship levels if no changes are made.

However, there is a silver lining. I believe the opportunity for early playtime on attacks is a huge selling point. Between this season and last season Iowa has fielded many freshmen in big roles and with positions like offensive line and wide receiver needing depth the coaching staff can pitch recruits to make an immediate impact which is what all young players want. .

After high school, the transfer portal can also be a huge asset to Iowa. Many of their recruits are high-ceilinged development pieces by nature; bringing in college-level guns to supplement that will go a long way. I think that part is unavoidable this off season.

Are there any changes this low season?

Is this season’s offensive result and especially the performance with the division title on the line enough to convince Kirk Ferentz to make significant changes? Ferentz was asked about the postgame off-season.

“That’s something I’ll do later,” said Ferentz when asked how he sees this year’s team. “My thought right now is just about today’s game and mostly how our seniors feel, but everyone, everyone involved with our team.”

Understandably, Ferentz is focusing on the team as it is assembled and what lies ahead for the rest of this season, but that doesn’t stop us from speculating. I understand that many think there will be no significant changes, but I disagree. My colleague Chad Leistkow referred to the last time Iowa lost to Nebraska in 2014 and how that led to change within the program. I believe the Hawkeyes are in for a similar off-season.

Much of the focus will be on the future of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and possibly other assistants. I’m not sure what a staff shake-up would look like, but I think somehow Kirk Ferentz is running to try and inject some juice into the offense. I think changes could be coming in a number of ways, including coaching re-shuffles, a change in offensive philosophy and/or a change in philosophy regarding the transfer portal. I don’t think anything should be off the table.

Iowa has won 17 games over the past two seasons and nearly captured back-to-back division titles despite the offense. But I don’t see it as sustainable, especially as the conference adds USC and UCLA and moves away from divisions. The Hawkeyes are heading into an interesting off-season.