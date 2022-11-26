Get schedule and watch live streaming and broadcasting in India





As part of preparations for next year’s FIH World Cup, the Indian men’s hockey team will head to Australia on November 26 for a five-match test series. All five matches of the hockey Test series will be played at Mate Stadium in Adelaide. Watch India vs Australia hockey live! India is ranked fifth in the men’s hockey rankings and is led by seasoned drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh and defender Amit Rohidas will be his deputy. India enters the series after the home match of 2022-23 FIH Pro League where they faced New Zealand and Spain in two games each. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side won three games, including one in a shootout, and lost one. The Indian captain is also the top scorer of the current FIH Pro League season, with six goals. India currently leads the points table after four games. India hockey team coach Graham Reid has chosen the same roster for the tour of Australia that played the FIH Pro League. Only Varun Kumar returns to defense after missing the matches against Spain and New Zealand. In the previous match between these two countries, India lost to the Australian men’s hockey team in the 2022 Commonwealth Games final, trailing 7–0. World number 1 Australia will again be led by Aran Zalewski, who captained the team to the CWG gold in Birmingham. The hosts will also have a co-captain in veteran Eddie Ockenden, who has 398 international caps. Both teams view the series as part of their preparation for the World Hockey Championships that kick off in India on January 13. India vs Australia hockey Test series schedule and live match times All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST) November 26, Saturday: Australia vs India 11am IST November 27, Sunday: Australia vs India 11am IST November 30, Wednesday: Australia vs India 11am IST December 3, Saturday: Australia vs India 11am IST December 4, Sunday: Australia vs India 11am IST Where can you watch India vs Australia hockey test series live in India The India vs Australia hockey test series will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of hockey matches between Australia and India is available on Disney+ Hotstar. India men’s hockey test team against Australia Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran. Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh Forward: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

