Langer has done himself and cricket a disservice and the game must go on without him





Captains Cummins and Aaron Finch are empathetic and intelligent men; both have a reputation for playing the game with integrity and running with servility, and that has grown stronger during their tenures so far. The news that CA is happy that players aren’t talking to Langer in his new gig as a Channel Seven commentator is somewhat fanciful, though. It’s a masterstroke by Seven, clearly encouraged by a Langer supporter to deliver a soapbox. No doubt viewers would be thrilled by the Australian fast bowlers taking up the debate and questions from the ex-coach, who, if you recall, was scheduled for trying every time during last year’s Ashes series to scour their pitches. to fetch. It would be must-have television and I hope to see those matchups. Justin Langer during his days coaching Australia. Credit:Getty Channel Seven will look to increase its ratings as it continues its quest through the courts for a discount on its rights deal with CA. Meanwhile, as the Langer saga drags on and on, the Test series against the West Indies kicks off on Wednesday. The three-game ODI series against England, sandwiched between the T20 World Cup and the first Test, will be the definitive pointless series from now on. The term has been used frayingly in world cricket in recent years, but it is now getting its own Wikipedia entry.

Admittedly, Australia played attractive, confident and winning cricket under the two leaders, but England’s motivation after the adrenaline-pumping World Cup campaign was questionable. The Australian Test players missed out on the chance of Sheffield Shield of PMs XI competition as they performed in front of scarce homes. Perhaps the fans had spent their hard-earned cash on T20 tickets and are saving up for the summer of testing. That seems like a pretty austere approach, given the Reserve Banks’ relentless rate hikes. Loading Perhaps they’ve had enough of 50-over cricket, especially coming so soon after a fascinating multinational 20-over tournament? The Windies are fortunate that their premature exclusion from the T20 World Cup has allowed them an unstudied run-up to the first test. They looked competitive against the PM’s XI with some decent pace and another Chanderpaul willing to occupy the crease for weeks. Nothing was pointless for them in Manuka Oval against the pink ball and some Australians looking to impress national selectors.

It was nice to see the pace of four-day cricket with biff and bash giving in to nous and discipline, and the thought of Test cricket will give life meaning again. Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

