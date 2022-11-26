Sports
Evansville Mater Dei defeats Andrean in 2A state final
INDIANAPOLIS Mike Goebel joked that the topic was getting old.
He knew the meaning of these dates: 2001, 2011, 2014 and 2021. Every Mater Dei fan knows that. The Wildcats advanced to the state championship each of those years. Each time they returned home with a red ribbon.
Disappointing? Yes. A referendum on the program? Barely. But the longer it took, the more Mater Dei couldn’t ignore it. What would it take to bring a state championship back to the West Side?
The Wildcats gave the answer on Friday. A dominant effort against an opponent and player who had their number a year ago.
No. 6 Mater Dei defeated No. 5 Andrean 20-10 to win the Class 2A state title at Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s the first for the program since 2000. Redemption from last year when the 59ers beat the Wildcats on the same field.
The final score did not do this performance justice. Mater Dei was harder and better prepared. It finished what it started in July.
They just believed and felt they belonged, Goebel said. In the playoffs they were almost untouchable. They’ve been so good. Really proud to be around them.
This was a masterclass of the Wildcats defense, especially considering how things went last season.
Notre Dame commit Drayk Bowen punished Mater Dei on both sides of the ball in 2021 with three rushing scores, plus a timely forced fumble. He may have the Indiana Mr. Football award for his performances this postseason. The Wildcats had an answer this time.
Andrean (10-4) finished with only 221 total yards. It averaged only 8 yards a piece and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage seven times. Bowen looked human with 95 yards on 26 touches. More importantly, he didn’t score. Bowen had 358 yards and five touchdowns in a semi-state win over Fort Wayne Luers.
We controlled the line of scrimmage, said Mater Dei senior Mitch Adler. All we did was work on a low tackle. That’s something we didn’t do last year. It all came together. We have taken it upon ourselves that everyone takes their own responsibility.
Goebel praised his staff for drawing up a perfect game plan. The Wildcats (12-3) used their three-down lineman to take on double teams and clear the linebackers. Adler had a team-high 10 tackles, including two for a loss.
The defense also made critical plays at opportune times. Spencer Turner grabbed an interception with one minute left in the first half and Mater Dei answered with a touchdown to take a 14–3 lead. Adler forced a fumble late in the third that led to a field goal and a three-score lead.
Andrean didn’t find the end zone until less than two minutes left. The 59ers gained 127 of their 221 yards on their last two drives.
We have different staff in many places, but also a lot of heart, Goebel said. Our coaches had a different schedule and worked so hard every week. Darin Knight, Cody Hess, Tom Johnson, JD Wargel. They got this team to understand the defensive plan and it worked like a charm.
The attack did not have the same success as in recent weeks, but was enough to maintain control. There was a perfect opening drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Mason Wunderlich to Ethan Stolz. The pair linked up after Turner’s interception with a 9-yard score on the touchline that Goebel called a classic Sunday afternoon pass catch.
Joey Pierre had 86 rushing yards and Wunderlich finished 12 of 21 for 124 yards for seven different receivers. Camden Marx also tied the Class 2A title game record with a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Mater Dei struggled to keep up drives, some ill-timed penalties were costly, but capitalized on his chances.
The coaches and players communicated very well, Stolz said. We found out what we needed to run and where to. We had put a few people in our heads, optimism kills. You cannot bet your entire game on the first ride. You have to see it all through.
Goebel now has 14 state championship titles, including a dozen formerly as the Wildcats wrestling coach. He is also now the oldest to win a football state title at age 70 with career win No. 260.
Mater Dei took his lumps this fall. A pair of defeats in September cast doubt on whether it could make another run. But the last six weeks have been a showcase of the real Wildcats team. They defeated three ranked opponents since the regional, including a rematch against the defending state champions.
No more what-ifs. Mater Dei has its first state championship in 22 years. It deserved this one.
I think this year was special, senior Cooper Darr said. We’ve been together since third or second grade. That all just came together.
We’ve always had this in mind, Adler added. This was our goal. Coach Goebel has been here many times. Happy to play for him and get this win.
Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.
Score summary
Andrew 0 3 0 7 — 10
Mater Dei 7 7 6 0 — 20
MD Ethan Stolz 24 pass from Mason Wunderlich (Tyler Sitzman kick)
A PJ Cusick 23 FG
MD Stolz 9 pass from Wunderlich (sitzman kick)
MD Camden Marx 47 FG
MD Sitzman 21 FG
A Jacob Jones 7 pass from Scott Ballantine (Cusick kick)
Individual statistics
Hurry Andrean: Drayk Bowen 26-95, Ballantine 4-3, Micah Jones 1-2, JJ Bolz 3-2, Billy Henry 2-(minus-5); Mater Dei: Joey Pierre 21-86, M. Wunderlich 8-19, Wyatt Stratman 1-3.
Pass Andrean Henry 5-12-1 36, Ballantine 7-11-0 92; Mater Dei: M. Whimsical 12-21-0 124, Pride 0-1-0 0.
Receive Andrean: J. Jones 5-51, Patrick Clacks III 4-63, M. Jones 2-2, Bowen 1-12; Mater Dei: Blake Herdes 2-34, Stolz 2-33, Drew Martin 2-14, Isaac Goebel 2-19, Pierre 2-2, McDurmon 1-7, Owen Wunderlich 1-5.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.courierpress.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/11/25/ishaa-football-evansville-mater-dei-defeats-andrean-in-2a-state-final/69665756007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Evansville Mater Dei defeats Andrean in 2A state final
- 6 major secrets TLC hid from its viewers
- 2018 shared visuals as a recent case of earthquake-stricken Indonesia
- The representative of Batahan I Madina Village cried when he met Jokowi
- Elon Musk Comes Up With Idea To Create A ‘Replacement Phone’ If Twitter Is Removed From Apple And Google Stores
- Donald Trump says Kayne West asked him for advice on ‘difficulties’
- Hollywood’s Golden Age at its finest
- Constitution Day – Basic duties should be citizens’ first priority: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Langer has done himself and cricket a disservice and the game must go on without him
- Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer and actress, dies at 63
- Beautifully Chosen: David Hockney’s Yellow Crocs Impress King Charles | Fashion
- 10 Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2022