Evansville Mater Dei defeats Andrean in 2A state final

INDIANAPOLIS Mike Goebel joked that the topic was getting old.

He knew the meaning of these dates: 2001, 2011, 2014 and 2021. Every Mater Dei fan knows that. The Wildcats advanced to the state championship each of those years. Each time they returned home with a red ribbon.

Disappointing? Yes. A referendum on the program? Barely. But the longer it took, the more Mater Dei couldn’t ignore it. What would it take to bring a state championship back to the West Side?

The Wildcats gave the answer on Friday. A dominant effort against an opponent and player who had their number a year ago.

No. 6 Mater Dei defeated No. 5 Andrean 20-10 to win the Class 2A state title at Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s the first for the program since 2000. Redemption from last year when the 59ers beat the Wildcats on the same field.

The final score did not do this performance justice. Mater Dei was harder and better prepared. It finished what it started in July.

They just believed and felt they belonged, Goebel said. In the playoffs they were almost untouchable. They’ve been so good. Really proud to be around them.

This was a masterclass of the Wildcats defense, especially considering how things went last season.

Notre Dame commit Drayk Bowen punished Mater Dei on both sides of the ball in 2021 with three rushing scores, plus a timely forced fumble. He may have the Indiana Mr. Football award for his performances this postseason. The Wildcats had an answer this time.

Andrean (10-4) finished with only 221 total yards. It averaged only 8 yards a piece and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage seven times. Bowen looked human with 95 yards on 26 touches. More importantly, he didn’t score. Bowen had 358 yards and five touchdowns in a semi-state win over Fort Wayne Luers.

We controlled the line of scrimmage, said Mater Dei senior Mitch Adler. All we did was work on a low tackle. That’s something we didn’t do last year. It all came together. We have taken it upon ourselves that everyone takes their own responsibility.

Goebel praised his staff for drawing up a perfect game plan. The Wildcats (12-3) used their three-down lineman to take on double teams and clear the linebackers. Adler had a team-high 10 tackles, including two for a loss.

The defense also made critical plays at opportune times. Spencer Turner grabbed an interception with one minute left in the first half and Mater Dei answered with a touchdown to take a 14–3 lead. Adler forced a fumble late in the third that led to a field goal and a three-score lead.

Andrean didn’t find the end zone until less than two minutes left. The 59ers gained 127 of their 221 yards on their last two drives.

We have different staff in many places, but also a lot of heart, Goebel said. Our coaches had a different schedule and worked so hard every week. Darin Knight, Cody Hess, Tom Johnson, JD Wargel. They got this team to understand the defensive plan and it worked like a charm.

The attack did not have the same success as in recent weeks, but was enough to maintain control. There was a perfect opening drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Mason Wunderlich to Ethan Stolz. The pair linked up after Turner’s interception with a 9-yard score on the touchline that Goebel called a classic Sunday afternoon pass catch.

Joey Pierre had 86 rushing yards and Wunderlich finished 12 of 21 for 124 yards for seven different receivers. Camden Marx also tied the Class 2A title game record with a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Mater Dei struggled to keep up drives, some ill-timed penalties were costly, but capitalized on his chances.

The coaches and players communicated very well, Stolz said. We found out what we needed to run and where to. We had put a few people in our heads, optimism kills. You cannot bet your entire game on the first ride. You have to see it all through.

Goebel now has 14 state championship titles, including a dozen formerly as the Wildcats wrestling coach. He is also now the oldest to win a football state title at age 70 with career win No. 260.

Mater Dei took his lumps this fall. A pair of defeats in September cast doubt on whether it could make another run. But the last six weeks have been a showcase of the real Wildcats team. They defeated three ranked opponents since the regional, including a rematch against the defending state champions.

No more what-ifs. Mater Dei has its first state championship in 22 years. It deserved this one.

I think this year was special, senior Cooper Darr said. We’ve been together since third or second grade. That all just came together.

We’ve always had this in mind, Adler added. This was our goal. Coach Goebel has been here many times. Happy to play for him and get this win.

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.

Score summary

Andrew 0 3 0 7 — 10

Mater Dei 7 7 6 0 — 20

MD Ethan Stolz 24 pass from Mason Wunderlich (Tyler Sitzman kick)

A PJ Cusick 23 FG

MD Stolz 9 pass from Wunderlich (sitzman kick)

MD Camden Marx 47 FG

MD Sitzman 21 FG

A Jacob Jones 7 pass from Scott Ballantine (Cusick kick)

Individual statistics

Hurry Andrean: Drayk Bowen 26-95, Ballantine 4-3, Micah Jones 1-2, JJ Bolz 3-2, Billy Henry 2-(minus-5); Mater Dei: Joey Pierre 21-86, M. Wunderlich 8-19, Wyatt Stratman 1-3.

Pass Andrean Henry 5-12-1 36, Ballantine 7-11-0 92; Mater Dei: M. Whimsical 12-21-0 124, Pride 0-1-0 0.

Receive Andrean: J. Jones 5-51, Patrick Clacks III 4-63, M. Jones 2-2, Bowen 1-12; Mater Dei: Blake Herdes 2-34, Stolz 2-33, Drew Martin 2-14, Isaac Goebel 2-19, Pierre 2-2, McDurmon 1-7, Owen Wunderlich 1-5.