Preview: UND vs Bemidji State – Grand Forks Herald

BEMIDJI, Minn. UND will see a lot of No. 4 and No. 28 this weekend.
Those are the numbers of Will Zmolek and Elias Rosen, the defenders of the state of Bemidji.
Zmolek and Rosen are tied for 1-2 in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association in Ice Age. Both play an average of more than 25 minutes per match. Zmolek plays 25:56 per match. Only two players in college hockey average more minutes than him. Rosen plays at 10:00 p.m.
“We play the trick on them,” said Bemidji State coach Tom Serratore. “But why shouldn’t we?”
The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Zmolek is a senior from Rochester, Minn. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Rosen is a senior from Mora, Sweden.
“You can’t put a price tag on experience,” Serratore said. “Those guys are so experienced. They’ve played so much hockey for us over the years. It’s a big confidence factor. They play the game the right way. Zmolek is the consummate guy who plays hard every shift. He makes really smart moves .” “He’s great in breakaways, excellent in transition and defends well. He has a sense of measure and hockey. He has a great sense. Rosen has very good attacking skills. He doesn’t take a defensive position either. We have a lot of confidence in them guys now.”
By comparison, UND’s leaders on the ice are Chris Jandric at 10:00 PM and Ethan Frisch at 9:59 PM. Tyler Kleven is starting to reach that range now that he’s on the second power play unit.
This weekend, the teams play one night in Bemidji and the next night in Grand Forks.
Next season, both games will be in Grand Forks. Then they return to one in each place for a few years.
“Logistically, at this point it makes sense for you to play one venue one night and another the next,” said UND coach Brad Berry. “It’s something we’ve been doing for a long time, and we’ve agreed to play against each other every year. Of course I know it helps our program and it certainly helps theirs.”
When: Friday 7:37 PM, Saturday 6:07 PM.
Where: Sanford Center in Bemidji on Friday, Ralph Engelstad Arena on Saturday.
TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD) on Saturdays only.
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM) on Friday, Cat Country (100.3 FM) on Saturday.
Current: Flohockey.tv on Friday, NCHHCockey.com on Saturday.
Of interest: There is a Black Friday sale going on until 6pm. UND is offering discount tickets for non-student games (Saturday vs. Bemidji State, New Year’s Exhibition vs. US Under-18 Team and Lindenwood on Jan. 6-7). The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for youth.
National rank in brackets. Categories are offense, defense, power play, penalty kill, faceoff percentage, team save percentage.
The focus: BSU F Mitchell Martan
In the summer of 2021, Bemidji State did not dive into the transfer portal at all.
Serratore had good reason: Bemidji State had almost its entire roster back from the 2020-2021 squad, which was one game away from reaching the NCAA Frozen Four.
“If we needed a puzzle piece, we would have done it,” Serratore said. “We felt like we wanted to keep things status quo. We felt we had a deep enough line. Up front we had almost everyone back. It didn’t even cross our mind. We weren’t about to put ourselves in a situation that had a negative impact on the chemistry.”
This off-season, things were different.
“We lost 70 percent of our attack,” Serratore said. “There’s no question that you want to try and bring in a little bit of experience to take that worry out a little bit.”
Bemidji State brought in three transfers up front: Mitchell Martan of Canisius, Kaden Pickering of St. Lawerence and Jackson Jutting of Colorado College.
“They’ve been excellent,” Serratore said. “They’re a great fit. They’re great kids and guys with high character. So far I’m very happy with those guys. They’ve been a big shot in the arm for us, not only offensively but their experience and presence and what they bring to the team. They’ve been through a lot of battles.”
None have made as much of an impact as Martan, a fifth-year senior.
Martan leads Bemidji State in goals (five), assists (five), points (10), shots on target (37), game-winning goals (two), and power play goals (two).
Choose to click: Louis Jamernik V
Louis Jamernik V has become a very good setup guy for UND.
He’s not shooting much this season. Jamernik V attempted 21 shots and put nine on the net. But he’s made some excellent setups for linemates, including last weekend’s drop pass to Gavin Hain for a goal against Miami.
Although Jamernik V has yet to score a goal this season, he has that ability. Last season, Jamernik V had nine and finished fourth on the team behind Riese Gaber, Ashton Calder and Judd Caulfield.
The players who usually score against Bemidji State are the ones who thrive in physical, tight conditions. Jamernik V and his linemates Hain and Mark Senden are players who can do just that.
UND has won only one of its last five two-game series. It got four points at Omaha.
Since then it has been a struggle to put together a full weekend.
“It’s going to take 120 minutes of consistency,” Caulfield said. “We’ve always talked about playing 60 minutes all year round. We spent the 60 (last) Friday, and of course, Saturday, we had a slow start and were 3-0 down… We just have to start playing hard right away and carry it through the weekend.”
Bemidji State is an outstanding team in puck possession this season, ranking in the top 10. The Beavers average 32 shots on target per game (No. 15 nationally). Their shooting rate hasn’t been very high, they’re 7.5 percent, 49th in the country, but UND’s save rate is .877, 57th in the country.
Will Bemidji State break through and turn that puck possession into more goals? Or will UND keep the puck out of its own net?
Bemidji State has lost just two of its last 11 at Sanford Center going back to last season. One of them required a 40-save performance from Arizona State goaltender TJ Semptimphelter, who stole a game for the Sun Devils after being beaten 40–20 by the Beavers.
Friday in Bemidji: Bemidji State 3, UND 2
Saturday in Grand Forks: UND 5, State of Bemidji 2
|
