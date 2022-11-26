Four minutes of intensive exercise a day reduces the risk of death by 30% | Science & Technology

What if your GP told you that two two-minute intense physical activity from Monday to Friday could reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease by 40%? What if your cardiologist told you, as someone with cardiovascular risk factors such as diabetes or hypertension, that four two-minute vigorous exercise a day could reduce your risk of dying by 27%?

In recent years, several studies have already shown that vigorous physical activity has greater benefits for cardiovascular health than less vigorous exercise. Now, two studies, both published in the October issue of the European heart journalcontaining UK Biobank data from more than 70,000 adults has the potential to mark a before and after in exercise recommendations as preventive medicine, says Dr. Fernando de la Gua, the coordinator of the Spanish Association of Cardiology Sports Cardiology Working Group and Director of Cardiology at the Glorieta Dnia Clinic in Spain.

These studies make the expression exercise is the best medicine clearer than ever, the cardiologist notes. He emphasizes the importance of a differentiator in the new research: previous studies published on the topic used self-reports to determine level of physical activity, which is not at all accurate for delineating duration and intensity. In contrast, the two studies have been published in the European heart journal used accelerometers to accurately and objectively measure the study participants’ movement and intensity of physical activity.

Questionnaire-based studies have suggested that 60 to 70 minutes a week of vigorous activity could reduce the risk of death by 30%. Dr. Matthew N. Ahmadi’s recent study suggests that a minimum of 20 minutes per week of vigorous physical activity provides similarly lower levels of mortality risk. That is, there is about a 3:1 equivalence of activity time as measured by questionnaires versus accelerometers, says De la Gua.

The great benefits of short periods of intense physical activity

Research led by Dr. Ahmadi from the University of Sydney followed nearly 72,000 adults (56% of the subjects were female and the mean age was 62.5 years) who had not had cardiovascular disease or cancer in the past seven years. Researchers found that just 15 minutes of vigorous physical activity a week could reduce all-cause mortality and cancer risk by 15%.

An additional five minutes of exercise to a total of 20 minutes per week can reduce the risk of heart disease by 40%. The minimum dose of vigorous exercise for health benefits was about 15-20 minutes per week, but we found additional health benefits to about 50-60 minutes per week, where the optimal point would be found, with a 36% lower risk of death from any cause, the study author explains to EL PAS.

The study also had another important finding. According to the accelerometer data, these health benefits can be achieved through short bursts of intense physical activity lasting up to two minutes. One of the most unique results of our research was the discovery that intense physical activity does not have to accumulate over long periods of time to reap health benefits. Therefore, any physical activity a person does offers the opportunity for vigorous physical activity if he or she can perform the activity at a faster pace or with greater intensity for a short period of time. This can be especially important for people who don’t have the time or don’t want to go to a gym or do traditional exercises, notes Dr. Ahmadi.

Also in people who are in poor physical condition and have cardiovascular risk factors [diabetes, hypertension, obesity, etc.]By doing this vigorous exercise four times a day in short time intervals of up to two minutes, mortality is reduced by 27%, Dr. Fernando de la Gua enthusiastically explains. The doctor notes that pills and medicines do not provide such impressive results. Now there’s no excuse for not having time, because anyone can do small amounts of vigorous exercise for a week over the course of a week, adds de la Gua.

Prioritize intensity without neglecting quantity

After following more than 80,000 adults (the average age of participants was 62, 58% of whom were female) for nearly seven years, the second study suggests a similar conclusion. After analyzing the accelerometer data, the researchers found that total volume of physical activity was closely associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, they found that the greater the proportion of physical activity through moderate or intense exercise, the more the cardiovascular risk decreased.

We found that when the overall level of physical activity was doubled, there was no significant effect on the rate of cardiovascular disease when the proportion of moderate or intense physical activity remained at 10% of the total. However, the risk of cardiovascular disease decreased by 23% and 40% as the proportion of moderate to vigorous physical activity increased to 20% and 40% of the total, respectively, said the study’s lead author, Dr. Paddy C. Dempsey, says a researcher at the UK’s universities of Leicester and Cambridge in an email.

Despite this data, Dempsey prefers not to speak of a paradigm shift in exercise recommendations for health. One could interpret the results as a counter argument of quality versus quantity for improving cardiovascular disease health. For some, this can be useful, especially if they are short on time. However, for me it would be a mistake to say that volume doesn’t matter, as intensity and volume are intrinsically linked. Rather than pitting quality against quantity, I would be more in favor of talking about different options or ways to gain benefits through exercise so that everyone can choose the approach that works best for them, explains the scientist.

Dr. Fernando de la Gua agrees with Dempsey that these recommendations provide the right connection between intensity and volume. In other words, they clarify that walking at a slow pace is different from walking at a faster pace. These two studies confirm that every movement counts and that a little movement is better than no movement for improving our health. But now we also know that the intensity of physical activity plays an important role, even more than the total volume of movement, he concludes.

How to measure the intensity of physical activity

How does someone know if the exercise they are doing is light, moderate or intense? Dr. Fernando de la Gua explains that the intensity of physical activity is measured in METs, which is the metabolic rate or oxygen consumption per minute for an adult at rest. One MET corresponds to 3.5 ml O2/kg/min.

Up to 3 METs of oxygen consumption per minute refers to light activity. This level includes both household activities and activities where you spend most of the time sitting or resting. Some examples are watching television lying down, sitting while working on the computer or reading, or ironing or dressing while standing. Walking slowly on flat terrain without picking up the pace also qualifies as light activity.

Between 3 and 6 METs refers to moderate physical activity. These include certain household chores that involve more movement (sweeping, vacuuming, mopping the floor), as well as going up and down stairs while carrying light items. Some light physical activities (table tennis, golf) and other moderate-intensity activities (for example, dancing, walking, soccer, basketball, and tennis) also fall into this category.

Activities done at 6 METs or more are considered vigorous or vigorous exercise. These include a lot of loading and unloading work, intensive farming or gardening, running up or down stairs and any other physical activity (running, aerobics, swimming, skiing, climbing or playing football, basketball or any other sport) performed at an intense level .