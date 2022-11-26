No. 18 Oregon, Michigan State Meet Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. No. 18 Oregon and Michigan State will meet Sunday in the third place game at the Phil Knight Invitational, with a tip for 10 a.m. PT on ESPN2 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Ducks (4-1) suffered their first semifinal loss of the season against No. 8 North Carolina 85-79. Michigan State (6-1) also suffered its first loss to No. 5 Iowa State in the other semifinal 80-49.

Junior guard Te-Hina Paopao led the Ducks against the Tar Heels with a season-high 18 points, while freshman forward Grace VanSlooten recorded her first career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

GAME #6

No. 18 Oregon (4-1) vs. Michigan State (6-1)

Sunday November 27 | 10 a.m. PT | Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Portland, Oregon)

Television: ESPN2

Radio: Oregon Sports Network (KUGN 98.1 FM/590 AM)

Play By Play: Terry Jonz

A PROFIT WOULD…

Give the Ducks a third-place finish at the Phil Knight Invitational.

Being a head coach Kelly Graves 195th Oregon win.

Be the Ducks’ second win over a Power 5 team this season (Northwestern).

Give Oregon a 3-1 lead in the all-time series with Michigan State.

Mark UO’s first victory over the Spartans since November 22, 2016, when the Ducks defeated No. 24 MSU 88-55.

Improve Oregon’s record to 42-9 in the month of November under Graves.

NOVEMBER RAIN

Under head coach Kelly Graves , now in his ninth season, the Ducks are 41-9 in the month of November after starting the 2022-2023 season 4-1. Oregon has started 4-0 six times under Graves, and four times in the past five seasons, and is aiming for its fifth 5-1 start or better in the past nine seasons. In his eight previous seasons, he went undefeated three times in the month of November: 2-0 in 2020-21, 6-0 in 2018-19 and 6-0 in 2015-16.

In the month of November under Graves, the Ducks’ offense averages 84.1 points per game with an average winning margin of 23.2 points per game (allowing 60.9 points per game). In November, UO reached the 100-run mark eight times, including this season’s opener (100 vs. Northwestern).

FIRST OF THE LINE

Through five games this season, Oregon’s freshman trio of Chance Gray, Jennah Isai and Grace VanSlooten is a combined 43-for-54 (79.6 percent) from the free throw line. Isai leads the team and goes 17-for-20 from the line, while Gray is 14-for-16 and VanSlooten 12-for-18.

The trio collectively account for 66.2 percent of the Ducks’ free throws made (43 of 65), while Gray and Isai rank first and second respectively on the team in free throw percentage. In the season opener, Isai went 9-for-10 from the line, tying for the fifth best free throw percentage by a freshman in a single game in program history. It was the best free throw percentage by a college freshman since Chrishae Row’s 92.9 percent in 2014.

GVS

Grace VanSlooten is one of only four freshmen in the nation to average at least 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while ranking second of those four at 50.9 percent. VanSlooten turned her first career double-double against North Carolina on Thursday, racking up a season-best 11 boards and scoring 17 points. She led the Ducks in scoring and rebounding twice through five games, while scoring in double digits four times.

VanSlooten scored 20 points on 10-of-16 shooting on her collegiate debut against Northwestern to earn her first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor of the season. Her award marked the Ducks’ 30th freshman of the week award, extending the Pac-12 record.

EXPLORING THE STATE OF MICHIGAN

Michigan State (6-1) suffered its first loss of the season against No. 5 Iowa State, 80-49, in the other semifinal of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday. Against the Cyclones, MSU shot a season-low 28.3 percent from the field, including 2-for-18 from behind the 3-point line, while going 6-for-30 on first-half field goal attempts.

The Spartans led by 14 points from DeeDee Hagerman on 4-of-12 shooting (6-of-9 from the line). Kamaria McDaniel added 11 points and a team-best six rebounds. ISU had a 42-28 lead in points in the paint, while Michigan State recorded seven assists on 17 baskets made. During the season, MSU’s defense forces 24.1 turnovers per game – 10.0 more than the Spartan average per game.

Matilda Ekh, Michigan State’s leading scorer with 11.2 points per game, missed the Spartans’ game with Iowa State because she was playing a game for the Sweden national team. McDaniel increased her season average to 10.7 points per game, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds.

WITHIN THE SERIES

Sunday’s matchup is the fourth meeting between Oregon and Michigan State with the Ducks leading 2-1 in the all-time series. UO claimed the first two matchups of the series before the Spartans upset the then third-seeded Ducks by a score of 88-82 in East Lansing on December 9, 2018. In the previous meeting, the Ducks defeated No. 24 MSU 88-55 in the Matthew Knight Arena on November 22, 2016 and the teams met for the first time in the WNIT Semifinals, held in Eugene, with Oregon winning 65-54 on March 23, 2002.

The Spartans mark the third Power 5 team to face Oregon and second in a row after Thursday’s loss to North Carolina, beating Big Ten foe Northwestern 100-57 to start the season.

PLAYING PAOPAO

Junior guard Te-Hina Paopao has clinched preseason honors ahead of the 2022-23 season. She was added to the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s in addition to Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List, awarded annually to the top female collegiate player in the country.

Earlier in the preseason, Paopao was added to the Nancy Lieberman Award waiting list (the nation’s top point guard), while also being voted into the Pac-12’s preseason team—both for the second season in a row. The Oceanside, California native was an all-conference selection in each of her first two seasons in Eugene and has career averages of 12.0 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game.

In five games this season, Paopao ranks third in the nation with her 8.5 assist-to-turnover ratio (17 assists, 2 turnovers). She also averages a career-best 5.4 rebounds per game, pulling in at least six boards in three of five games this season. Paopao drained 7 of 10 field goals on Monday night, the first 70-plus field goal percentage by any Ducks this season, as he went 3-for-3 past the arc.

IMMEDIATE IMPACT

Oregon has felt the impact of its four-man freshman class, which was ranked by ESPNW as the second best recruiting class in the country. Grace VanSlooten became the first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week of the season after a 20-point performance in her collegiate debut against Northwestern. She leads a trio of freshman Ducks who average at least 9.0 points per game, along with Jennah Isai (11.8) and Chance Gray (9.8). VanSlooten, Gray and Isai make up two of UO’s top four scorers, with Te-Hina Paopao in second place with 13.8 points.

Freshmen account for 180 of Oregon’s 418 points (43.1 percent) on the season and average 36.0 points per game—more than any other class on the Ducks’ roster.

VanSlooten also ranks second on the team with 7.2 rebounds per game, while leading the Ducks with seven blocks. Isai, a guard, has gained five blocks and is third behind Phillipina Kyei in blocks.