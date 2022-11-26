Sports
Resale Cricket World Cup tickets -Can I resell my tickets to someone else? – online gambling in india – gambling apps in india – online casino india
If the ticket has not been successfully resold 20 minutes after the relevant match kicks off, it will remain available for the original ticket purchaser’s own use in the same ticket format in which it was originally purchased. For mobile tickets (i.e. tickets purchased online), the original ticket buyer must reassign unsold tickets to themselves and any guests through their FIFA ticket account in order to make the tickets available through the official FIFA World Cup 2022 mobile ticketing app. With regard to paper tickets ( i.e. tickets purchased at the counter), the original ticket purchaser must go to the FIFA Main Ticketing Center (Doha Exhibition & Convention Center DECC) or the Ticketing Center (Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena – ABHA Arena in Al Sadd) to get new paper tickets for the unsold tickets. This means that, particularly in cases where a ticket has to be re-issued as paper tickets, it may not be possible for the original ticket purchaser to use the ticket to enter the stadium.
Therefore, Original Ticket Buyers are strongly encouraged to withdraw a ticket from the resale platform in good time before the respective match if they later intend to keep the ticket for their own use. If the ticket(s) were originally purchased online at FIFA.com/tickets, the original ticket buyer must reassign the revoked tickets to themselves and any guests through their FIFA Tickets account. For ticket(s) originally purchased at the counter, the original ticket purchaser must proceed to the FIFA Main Ticketing Center (Doha Exhibition & Convention Center DECC) or Ticketing Center (Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena – ABHA Arena in Al Sadd) . to obtain new paper tickets for the revoked tickets.
In such cases where a ticket is not resold on the resale platform or if a ticket is not withdrawn in sufficient time prior to the relevant match to allow the ticket to enter the match stadium, the original ticket purchaser will not be entitled to a refund or any other form of compensation of FIFA Ticketing.
If the original ticket buyer wishes to submit their own ticket to the resale platform, they must submit all other tickets purchased for the same match. Guests are not allowed to attend matches without the original ticket purchaser. If not all tickets have been successfully resold on the resale platform, you will still be able to attend the relevant match.
Please note that FIFA Ticketing does not guarantee that any ticket submitted on the resale platform will be successfully resold. FIFA Ticketing, in its sole discretion, determines when a ticket submitted by an Original Ticket Buyer on the Resale Platform will ultimately be posted on the Resale Platform for potential sale to a Resold Ticket Buyer. FIFA Ticketing is not responsible for any costs or expenses incurred by an Original Ticket Buyer as a result of the unsuccessful resale of their ticket on the resale platform.
Original ticket buyers also had the opportunity to submit some or all of their tickets for resale on the FIFA Official Ticket Resale Platform during the first ticket sales period which took place from August 2, 2022 at 11:00 CEST / 12:00 (noon) Doha time to 16 August 2022 at 11:00 CEST / 12:00 (noon) Doha time. Tickets submitted to the resale platform and not successfully resold by August 16, 2022 at 11:00 CEST / 12:00 (noon) Doha time will remain available to the original ticket buyer in their ticket account. To keep them for their own use or for the use of their guests, they must reallocate them.
Tickets that have been transferred without authorization are not valid and can be canceled at any time without notice. Any actual or attempted transfer of tickets in violation of the ticket terms of use may result in civil and criminal fines and penalties.
FIFA Ticketing limits the transfer of tickets for reasons such as:
(i) Race Security
(ii) Consumer Protection
(iii) Avoid Counterfeit Tickets
(iv) Protection of a fair pricing system
|
Sources
2/ https://portfolio.newschool.edu/onlinecasinoindia/2022/11/25/cricket-world-cup-tickets-resale-can-i-resell-my-tickets-to-somebody-else/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Resale Cricket World Cup tickets -Can I resell my tickets to someone else? – online gambling in india – gambling apps in india – online casino india
- Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un ready to work together for world peace
- Trump: Donald Trump under fire for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
- The Las Vegas Strip adds a unique Hollywood-style experience | Arena
- How to Get a Stunning Wedding Dress on a Budget
- Innovation: China files nearly half of the world’s patents, India lags far behind – read more
- Scholar identifies troubling trends among US men
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan cancels march to avoid chaos | New
- No. 18 Oregon, Michigan State Meet Sunday
- Killarney math team wins first prize at SciFest 2022
- Pure hypocrisy: Congress attacks PM Modi on Constitution Day : The Tribune India
- On ‘Drumline’ Anniversary, HBCU Bands Credit Film For Performance