Resale Cricket World Cup tickets -Can I resell my tickets to someone else? – online gambling in india – gambling apps in india – online casino india

If you or any of your guest(s) are unable to attend a match, you will be able to list some or all of your tickets for resale on the official FIFA ticket sales platform from October 4, 2022 and until the end of the tournament. Original Ticket Buyers may resell ticket(s) through their FIFA Ticketing account, accessible at FIFA.com/tickets , subject to the applicable terms and conditions set forth in the general public ticket resale policy available at FIFA.com/tickets. The resale is possible until the day and the starting time of the relevant match. If you purchased tickets over the counter at the FIFA Main Ticketing Center (Doha Exhibition & Convention Center DECC) or at the Ticketing Center (Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena – ABHA Arena in Al Sadd), the original ticket purchaser must return the tickets with the paperwork tickets to the FIFA Main Ticketing Center or the Ticketing Center in Doha, before being eligible for submission to the resale platform at FIFA.com/tickets through their FIFA Ticketing account, subject to the applicable terms and conditions stated in the general public resale of tickets Policy available from FIFA/tickets.

If the ticket has not been successfully resold 20 minutes after the relevant match kicks off, it will remain available for the original ticket purchaser’s own use in the same ticket format in which it was originally purchased. For mobile tickets (i.e. tickets purchased online), the original ticket buyer must reassign unsold tickets to themselves and any guests through their FIFA ticket account in order to make the tickets available through the official FIFA World Cup 2022 mobile ticketing app. With regard to paper tickets ( i.e. tickets purchased at the counter), the original ticket purchaser must go to the FIFA Main Ticketing Center (Doha Exhibition & Convention Center DECC) or the Ticketing Center (Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena – ABHA Arena in Al Sadd) to get new paper tickets for the unsold tickets. This means that, particularly in cases where a ticket has to be re-issued as paper tickets, it may not be possible for the original ticket purchaser to use the ticket to enter the stadium.

Therefore, Original Ticket Buyers are strongly encouraged to withdraw a ticket from the resale platform in good time before the respective match if they later intend to keep the ticket for their own use. If the ticket(s) were originally purchased online at FIFA.com/tickets, the original ticket buyer must reassign the revoked tickets to themselves and any guests through their FIFA Tickets account. For ticket(s) originally purchased at the counter, the original ticket purchaser must proceed to the FIFA Main Ticketing Center (Doha Exhibition & Convention Center DECC) or Ticketing Center (Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena – ABHA Arena in Al Sadd) . to obtain new paper tickets for the revoked tickets.

In such cases where a ticket is not resold on the resale platform or if a ticket is not withdrawn in sufficient time prior to the relevant match to allow the ticket to enter the match stadium, the original ticket purchaser will not be entitled to a refund or any other form of compensation of FIFA Ticketing.

If the original ticket buyer wishes to submit their own ticket to the resale platform, they must submit all other tickets purchased for the same match. Guests are not allowed to attend matches without the original ticket purchaser. If not all tickets have been successfully resold on the resale platform, you will still be able to attend the relevant match.

Please note that FIFA Ticketing does not guarantee that any ticket submitted on the resale platform will be successfully resold. FIFA Ticketing, in its sole discretion, determines when a ticket submitted by an Original Ticket Buyer on the Resale Platform will ultimately be posted on the Resale Platform for potential sale to a Resold Ticket Buyer. FIFA Ticketing is not responsible for any costs or expenses incurred by an Original Ticket Buyer as a result of the unsuccessful resale of their ticket on the resale platform.

Original ticket buyers also had the opportunity to submit some or all of their tickets for resale on the FIFA Official Ticket Resale Platform during the first ticket sales period which took place from August 2, 2022 at 11:00 CEST / 12:00 (noon) Doha time to 16 August 2022 at 11:00 CEST / 12:00 (noon) Doha time. Tickets submitted to the resale platform and not successfully resold by August 16, 2022 at 11:00 CEST / 12:00 (noon) Doha time will remain available to the original ticket buyer in their ticket account. To keep them for their own use or for the use of their guests, they must reallocate them.