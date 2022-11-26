



The last full Saturday of the college football season and it’s hard to call it full considering all Friday games are always a bittersweet occasion as after that the schedule gets severely restricted. But we have a huge-stakes rivalry game (Michigan-Ohio State) and a fairly big-stakes rivalry game (Notre Dame-USC), plus other rivalry games with normal bragging rights on the line, and that works.

The commitment to State of Michigan-Ohio are obvious: the winner will advance to the Big Ten championship game and likely secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, regardless of what happens next weekend in Indianapolis. If the game isn’t a blowout, the loser could still be in pretty good shape for a CFP berth, depending on how other games play out this weekend and next weekend. Clemson maintains dim hopes for the CFP and cannot afford a loss against South Carolina, something that last happened in 2013. The Tigers have won their last seven games against the Gamecocks, and a win on Saturday would set the record for consecutive wins in the rivalry. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler had a decidedly mediocre season until last weekend’s Tennessee blowout when he passed for 438 yards and a school-record six touchdowns.

It is indeed a strange season that no one talks about the Auburn-Alabama Iron Bowl, but the Tigers fired their coach and the Crimson Tide already suffered two losses, so here we are. Alabama will have to really beat up Auburn and then a lot of chaos happening elsewhere to even think about the playoffs, and even then it might be a gamble (no team with two losses has ever made it to the last four) . With almost no passing game to speak of, the Tigers will rely on running back Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter; both have reached the 100 rushing yards mark in each of the past two games. But Alabama allows only 3.08 yards per carry, tied for eighth nationally. It will almost certainly be the last home game for Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner who looks destined for the top of the NFL draft after this season.

USC is preferred to beat Notre Dame for the first time since 2016, and a win would be a big step toward a one-loss CFP berth for the Trojans. USC’s defense remains too reliant on turnover to make stops, and at some point the takeout luck will run out. For example, in last weekend’s win over UCLA, the Trojans had four takeaways but still let the Bruins score six touchdowns. USC’s offense has been an impressive machine, the Trojans rank first in yards per drive and second in points per drive, but Notre Dame’s defense recently held Clemson at 4.3 yards per drive. game (more than a yard below the Tigers average) and smothered Boston College in a 44-0 shutout last week.

