Sports
Why Roger Federer is still the highest paid star in tennis
Roger Federer may have taken an emotional retirement from tennis after his last appearance at the Laver Cup in September, but his days as tennis’s top earner are not over.
Federer retired from a career ending as he claimed 20 Grand Slam singles titles and was widely recognized as the most popular player in the history of the game.
But even though he didn’t earn any prize money on the field in 2021, he was still the highest-earning player in the game, with Forbes estimated that he earned more than $90 million last year.
That number is likely to be repeated this year and beyond, with Federer and his management team assembling a legacy that will see him continue to rake in tens of millions each year.
LONG-TERM OFFERS
Federer has made some long-term deals that will keep the money flowing into his bank account, with long-standing sponsor Rolex who will continue to keep Federer as an ambassador as he retires.
Wilson Sports is also on Federer’s list of sponsors who have supplied the Swiss maestro with his rackets throughout his remarkable career and that agreement will continue as his signature rackets will continue to be a big seller.
Federer also has similarities with Moet and Chandon, Credit Suisse, Lindt, Sunrise, Mercedes-Benz, Sporting Goods and Barilla, Netjets and Rimowa, with his appeal as an austere sporting icon ensuring his appeal with sponsors remains strong.
All that ahead of the two major deals that will ensure his status as the most marketable player in tennis history continues to reap the rewards for the next decade and beyond.
NEW CLOTHING OFFER
First, his remarkable deal with Japanese clothing company Uniqlo that was signed in 2018.
After a long-standing relationship with Nike, with the apparel giant sponsoring both Federer and Nadal during the most glorious era in tennis history, the first of those icons signed for Uniqlo in 2018.
Federer first walked into Wimbledon in Uniqlo attire four years ago, with the stunning $100 million ten-year deal too much to turn down for a player nearing the end of his career.
After retiring with prize money of $130,594,339, the Uniqlo deal is sure to bring in nearly three times that amount before it expires in 2028.
Federer was released in Japan earlier this month as part of that deal, with exhibition games he will likely participate in, which will surely be dominated by Uniqlo branding.
It was a great time at Nike, but life goes on and Uniqlo and Mr. Yanai believed very strongly in me as very important to their brand, even though my playing days may come to an end someday, Federer said.
There have been some suggestions that the Uniqlo deal is actually worth around $300 million, but sources have told Tennis365 that number is incorrect.
FEDERER’S SHOES
All those sponsorship deals are probably small compared to the huge profit pool at the heart of Federer’s financial empire.
Federer’s decision to walk away from his deal with Nike allowed him to sign a new shoe deal and he chose to invest in On Running in their early stages of development.
The tennis giant took a stake in the Swiss company which has seen its value soar in recent years, with estimates now suggesting it is worth as much as $10 billion.
On Running debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 with an estimated value of $7.3 million and estimates suggest that number could not be much higher.
That would mean Federer’s stake is worth about $300 million and there are suggestions that the company could consider sales offers if that valuation is matched.
Leaving Nike and giving himself the freedom to sign long-term deals with Uniqlo and On Running has proved hugely lucrative for Federer, with about $500 million in sponsorship and investment deals while he looks forward to the next chapter of his life after tennis.
