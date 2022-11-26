UND hockey player donated $104 million to build a new hockey arena for his alma mater – InForum

One of the top 10 U.S. higher education donors was a former hockey player at the University of North Dakota. Ralph Engelstad was a back-up goaltender for the UND hockey team for two years (1948 to 1950), and the minimal scholarship he received has yielded thousands of times more dividends thanks to donations he made to that institution. He and the Engelstad Foundation donated $104 million for the construction of a UND hockey arena and more than $30 million for other university purposes. Founded in 2002 by Ralph and Betty Engelstad, the Engelstad Foundation “has provided more than $300 million in grants to organizations focused on animal compassion, at-risk individuals, education, historic preservation, medical research and support, people with disabilities, and veterans “press materials from the foundation state.

Ralph Engelstad is best known for the fortune he made as the owner of the Imperial Palace casino and hotels in Las Vegas and Biloxi, Mississippi. He was one of the few independent casino/hotel owners in Las Vegas. Engelstad had a very strong work ethic and he liked to say the harder I work the luckier I get. He was also deeply committed to rewarding institutions that helped him along the way. While Engelstad has been highly praised for donating generously to very worthy projects and charities, he has been publicly criticized for an apparent lack of judgment about the sensitivities of various religious and ethnic groups.

The exterior of the Imperial Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas is seen here in 2008. Contributed / Licensed Wikimedia Commons (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode)

Ralph Louis Engelstad was born on January 28, 1930 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota to Christian Chris and Madeline (Thill) Engelstad. Chris worked as a long distance truck driver. He was a Norwegian Lutheran and Ralph was baptized in a Lutheran church. Madeline was a German Catholic and Ralph was raised a Catholic and attended St. Bernard’s parochial elementary school. Ralph was a gifted athlete and while attending Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, he enrolled in hockey for all four years, as well as three years in track and two years in football. Ralph also participated in intramural basketball for three years and was the co-captain of the hockey team.

Although he enjoyed participating in all sports, hockey was Ralph’s passion. The Thief River Falls Prowlers were one of the top high school hockey teams in western Minnesota during Ralph’s first three years with the team, but most of the players had graduated by 1947. Ralph, as co-captain and goalkeeper, had to lead the ice for the young players. He succeeded, as the Prowlers finished the season winning ten games, losing five games and reaching a tie in the other two games.

By the late 1940s, the Engelstad family had moved to Grand Forks as Chris had been promoted to a sales position for AGSCO, an agricultural company that was contracted to distribute large quantities of Quonset huts, which were popular buildings for storing grain and other commodities. farms. purposes. These cylindrical huts were made of corrugated metal and could simply be mounted on a concrete plinth. After World War II, the Army had nearly 150,000 that they no longer needed.

In the summer of 1948, after graduating from high school, Ralph was hired by his father to help unload the heavy metal side plates used to build the cabins of train cars. He then transported the siding to farms where he would help build the huts.

While working for AGSCO that summer, Engelstad became acquainted with Ben Gustafson, a UND chemistry professor who also chaired an athletic board at the university. When Engelstad told the professor he had four years of hockey literacy at Thief River Falls, Gustafson asked if he planned to go to UND in the fall. When Engelstad told him he couldn’t afford to attend, Gustafson helped him get an athletic scholarship and helped him enroll. Later in life, Engelstad remarked that I most likely would not have received an education if I had not had Gustafson’s encouragement and help.

Engelstad’s tryout for the hockey team was successful and he and Rudolph Lindbeck, another freshman, were named backup goalies to Bob Murray. Coach Donald Norman was pleased with Engelstad’s goalkeeping as he stopped over 87% of shots on target that season. With UND finishing the season with a 9-12-1 record, Norman was replaced by Fido Purpur for the 1949–50 season. Purpur named Lindbeck as his starting goalkeeper and Engelstad dropped out of college after his sophomore year.

Ralph Engelstad Arena is home to the University of North Dakota men’s hockey team. The arena was funded by former UND hockey player Ralph Engelstad. Here, the late afternoon sun shines on the Ralph Engelstad Arena near the UND campus on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Nick Nelson/Grand Forks Herald

Engelstad decided to play hockey for the San Bernadino Shamrocks in California along with some of his teammates while working construction. He then realized the importance of completing his education, which prompted him to return to UND. With the help of Tom Clifford, dean of the school of business at UND, Engelstad was able to graduate in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in commerce.

Prior to her graduation, Engelstad married Elizabeth Betty Stocker on May 18, 1954. Betty was a cashier for the First National Bank in Grand Forks and her accounting skills would prove to be an asset to her husband in his future business ventures. It was reported in the Grand Forks Herald that upon graduation, Engelstad was offered a contract to play professional hockey with the Chicago Blackhawks. Instead, he went to work full-time for AGSCO as their steel foreman. In this capacity, he supervised and led construction crews.

After four years of working part-time on construction crews during his studies and full-time during the summers and managing construction crews afterwards, Engelstad decided it was time to start his own construction company. After being rejected by two banks in his request for a loan, Al Holmquist, president of Valley Bank of Gilby and Grand Forks, gave Engelstad a $2,500 loan. Engelstad Construction of Grand Forks was founded with that money. Through his own contacts and the contacts he got through AGSCO, he quickly built up a thriving business. By the late 1950s, he had become a millionaire, but was dissatisfied because of the cold, snowy winters during which his crew could not work.

In 1959, Engelstad Construction moved to Nevada, where the company secured government contracts from the Federal Housing Administration to build homes in Las Vegas, a fast-growing city in southwestern Nevada. In 1965, Engelstad purchased Thunderbird Field Airport, now the North Las Vegas Air Terminal, and later acquired vacant land nearby. In 1967, he sold 145 acres, including the airport, to billionaire Howard Hughes for $2 million.

Engelstad used some of that money to buy the Kona Kai Motel on the Las Vegas Strip. In 1971, he bought the Flamingo Capri Motel, a 180-room motel also along the strip. It was located across the street from Caesars Palace and Engelstad added a casino in 1972. His construction company greatly expanded and remodeled it and in 1979 renamed it the Imperial Palace Hotel and Casino. At the time it had 650 rooms, but Engelstad envisioned something much bigger and grander in the future.

InForum history columnist Curt Eriksmoen will continue Ralph Engelstad’s story next week.