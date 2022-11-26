Elliot Dozeman of West Ottawa is Holland Sentinel Boys Tennis Player of the Year





PARK TWP. – Elliot Dozeman knew the move to No. 1 in singles would be difficult. So he started working after one last year to be prepared. The West Ottawa junior worked on his strength, adding a new dimension to his powerful serve and becoming one of the best players in the state. Dozeman was selected as The Holland Sentinel Boys Tennis Player of the Year. “Elliot is preparing to become one of the best singles players to ever play for West Ottawa,” said West Ottawa coach Brian Metz. “He’s just a junior, his game will continue to grow this season and I think he has the potential to become one of the best singles players in the state as a senior next fall.” As a junior, Dozeman was 19-11 and regularly played some of the top programs in the state. In fact, nearly 90% of its competition qualified for out-of-conference state games, and multiple OK Red Conference teams also made it to the state finals. In the powerful OK Red Conference, he went 6-1 during the season and finished third in the conference tournament. He was a semifinalist at the Division 1 regional tournament and led the Panthers back to the tate tournament. His signature moment came earlier in the season when he swept his run on the Ann Arbor Pioneer quad, something no West Ottawa player has done, leading the Panthers to win the event for the first time after decades of competing in the event. “This off-season I was in the weight room a lot. That and a little bit of new technique, more in the legs, was big,” Dozeman said. “You need that at number 1. You need more weapons to use. In the first year I was very small. That winter and spring I found myself hitting the ball much harder. It went on and on.” Reaching that next level takes another thing Dozeman is familiar with: hard work in the off-season. “I’m excited to see how much he improves in the next 10 months. He had a great youth campaign with his all-court game,” said Metz. “He really has no weakness. He can make all the shots and likes competition. A real gamer, he’s going to be a player nobody wants to see next fall.” All Area First Team

Elliot Dozeman, West Ottawa (POY)

Tucker Heneghan, Dutch Christian

Brady Schanski, Zeeland East

Ethan Haskill, Zeeland West

Jackson Miller, Hamilton

Liam Herweyer, West Ottawa

Jack O’Brien, West Ottawa

Sam Payne, Netherlands

Elliot Wehrmeyer, Holland

Simon Langejans, Dutch Christian

Hendrik Langejans, Dutch Christian

Jake Bloemers, West Ottawa

Cody Schurman, West Ottawa

Brody Ruby, West Ottawa

Brayden Goodwin, West Ottawa

Max McCormick, West Ottawa

Landon Meyer, West Ottawa Second team

Aiden Sin, Netherlands

Mason Blauwkamp, ​​Hamilton

Andrew Lubbers, The Netherlands

Traiden Bethke, West Ottawa

Trevyn Bethke, West Ottawa

Nick Lloyd, Zeeland West

Josh Dawson, Dutch Christian

Charlie Reese, Zeeland East

James Stewart, Zeeland West

Dylan Becksvoort, Holland Christian

James Baer, ​​Holland

Seth Lappinga, Hamilton

Tyler Dykstra, Zeeland West

Mitch Boerman, Holland Christian

Tryg Tanis, Holland Christian

Jackson Engbers, Holland Christian

Tyler Hemmeke, Dutch Christian

Hayden Bauman, Holland Christian

Evan Disselkoen, Holland Christian

Luke Kaynor, Zeeland West

Luke Bosma, Zeeland West

Diego Mendoza, Zeeland West

Max Settlemyre, Zeeland West Contact sports editor Dan DAddona at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollandsentinel.com/story/sports/2022/11/26/west-ottawas-elliot-dozeman-is-holland-sentinel-boys-tennis-player-of-the-year/69654528007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos