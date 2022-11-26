Sports
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule – The Rink Live
With the high school season back in full swing, The Rink Live wants to keep you updated on where to watch the latest high school boys hockey action. This page will be updated throughout the season to indicate where you can watch or listen to online streaming games.
Unless otherwise stated, these games are not streamed by The Rink Live. If you have any issues, please contact the streaming services/teams directly.
If we are missing information on where to watch your team’s matches, please contact The Rink Live and we will add it to our database or reach out to us on social media and we will update it.
If you are looking for the list of girls hockey streams, the Minnesota High School girls streaming schedule is available at the link below.
Minnesota girls
Minnesota Girls High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcasts from statewide Hockey!
($) = Paid stream
Saturday Nov 26
Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper vs. Breck | 1:00 PM CST ($)
Bagley/Fosston vs. Breckenridge/Wahpeton | 1:00 PM CST
Buffalo vs. Elk River/Zimmerman | 1:00 PM CST
White Bear Lake vs. Hibbing/Chisholm | 1:00 PM CST
Waconia v. Park Rapids | 1:00 PM CST
Waseca v. Redwood Valley | 1:00 PM CST
Roseville vs. Rochester Century | 1:00 PM CST
St. Paul Highland Park vs. Moose Lake Area | 1:00 PM CST
Kittson County Central v Ely | 1:00 PM CST
International Falls v. Duluth Denfeld | 2 p.m. CST
St. Cloud Vs Bemidji | 2 p.m. CST
Eastern Grand Forks v Delano | 2 p.m. CST
Fergus Falls vs. Detroit Lakes | 2 p.m. CST
Wadena-Deer Creek vs. North Shore | 2 p.m. CST
La Crescent-Hokah vs. Rochester John Marshall | 2 p.m. CST
Marshall vs. Morris/Benson | 2 p.m. CST
St. Paul Johnson vs. Amery | 2:30 p.m. CST
New Richmond vs. Tartan | 3 p.m. CST
Rochester Mayo v Chanhassen | 3 p.m. CST
South St. Paul vs. Greenway | 3 p.m. CST
Blake vs Holy Family | 3 p.m. CST
West Fargo Sheyenne (ND) v Roseau | 3 p.m. CST
Northfield v Monticello | 3:15 p.m. CST
Warroad vs. St. Cloud Cathedral | 3:30 p.m. CST
Faribault vs. Minnesota River | 4:00 PM CST
Duluth East vs. St. Thomas Academy | 4:00 PM CST ($)
Irondale vs. Pine City Area | 4:00 PM CST
Northern Edge vs. Dodge County | 5 p.m. CST
Edina vs. Moorhead | 5 p.m. CST
Blaine vs. Stillwater | 5:30 p.m. CST
Andover Vs Minnetonka | 5:30 p.m. CST
Eagan vs. Mankato East/Loyola | 5:30 PM CST ($)
Little Falls v Mahtomedi | 5:45 p.m. CST
River Lakes vs Coon Rapids | 7:00 PM CST
Providence Academy vs Mound Westonka | 7:00 PM CST
Lakeville North v Chaska | 7:00 PM CST
Simley vs Park of Cottage Grove | 7:00 PM CST
Maple Grove vs. Wayzata | 7:00 PM CST
Eastview vs. Centennial | 7:45 p.m. CST
Champlin Park v. Woodbury | 7:45 p.m. CST
Red Wing vs. Two Rivers | 8 p.m. CST
Sunday Nov 27
No matches scheduled
|
