More than 200 athletes take part in the winter invitational table tennis tournament





Global new light of Myanmar

2 The Winter Invitational Table Tennis Tournament 2022, organized by the Myanmar Table Tennis Federation and supported by Royal D, was held yesterday morning at the U Wizara Road National Swimming Pool of the Myanmar Table Tennis Federation in Dagon Township, Yangon Region and more than 200 athletes participated participate in the tournament.

The league consists of 45 teams with five players each, men and women. The first level is divided into 15 groups, and each group competes in a three-team round-robin. Two teams will play in the first round knockout format in the group.

The main reason we hold this event is that the games are a bit far away. And it is also the desire that all players want, of course we also want to keep the competition continuous. In this year’s SEA Games, our table tennis is not at the highest priority level, said U Kyaw Kyaw, president of the Table Tennis Federation of Myanmar. The priority level of this year’s SEA Games is to select only sports that can win gold and compete in only 22 of the 48 sports. Anyway, we have a national youth team. There is also a new generation of athletes.

That’s why we have to have this game. We have made it possible for all youth and adults, Myanmar national team members and former national team members to participate in the competition, he added.

The Winter Invitational Table Tennis Tournament was held to raise awareness of the sport of table tennis so that competing athletes can make friends with each other and gain a good competitive experience.

First, second, third and consolation prizes will be awarded during the tournament. The first prize is set at K1 million, the second at K500,000, the third at K300,000 and the consolation prizes at K200,000 respectively.

The competition will run for three days until November 28. Bala Soe/GNLM

