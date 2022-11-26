Rafael Nadal says part of his life was left with Roger Federer when his tennis rival retired | Tennis news





Rafael Nadal has admitted that part of his life stayed with Roger Federer when his great rival retired. The pair, tennis legends who have won a combined 42 Grand Slam titles, were left an emotional wreck on court after teaming up for a doubles match for Federer’s swansong at the Laver Cup in September. After that match, footage of both players crying during the post-match ceremony went viral. “Someone I’ve admired, who I’ve emulated and also shared a lot of great things on and off the pitch, went away,” Nadal told reporters ahead of an exhibition match in Argentina. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal revealed their mixed feelings ahead of the pairing for Federer’s final professional tennis match.

“In that sense, all those moments, those feelings you have before you play a final of a Grand Slam, of an important tournament, everything that was in the air for those matches. It was different from other matches.” “You know you won’t experience that again and part of my life went with him (when he retired). It was also the emotion of saying goodbye to someone who has been so important to our sport.” The pair have faced each other 40 times over the past two decades in one of the sport’s most enduring rivalries, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 24-16. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Rafael Nadal shared a glimpse of his future after admitting he’s not sure he can match his friend Roger Federer and play until he’s 40.

After a number of injuries and ailments in recent years, Nadal’s own future in the sport also remains up in the air, even as he won the first two majors of the season. He continued his triumph at the Australian Open by capturing a record-extending 14th French Open title in June – though he required multiple injections to numb the pain in his left foot. But an abdominal injury forced the 36-year-old Spaniard to pull out of Wimbledon ahead of his semifinal clash with Nick Kyrgios. While he didn’t elaborate on his own retirement plans, Nadal said: “My time will come when it’s due. “I am quite prepared for my next life outside tennis. “I don’t think it will be a problem for me, other than what will be an adjustment to the changes. My life has things that are as important or more important than tennis.” Nadal is on an exhibition tour through South and Central America with the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

