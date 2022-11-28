Top Indian tennis stars gather for Petroleum meet ahead of busy season | Tennis news





India’s top tennis players will try to warm up for another season as they take part in the 41st Petroleum Sports Promotion Board inter-unit competition at the DLTA complex here. Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Vishnu Vardhan, Divij Sharan and Prarthana Thombare and Riya Bhatia in the women’s will all play in the four-day encounter that began on Sunday. With a host of Futures, Challengers and ATP Tour (Pune) events scheduled for the coming months, the tournament will serve as a good preparation. Vardhan, who is also the secretary of the tournament, said: We have a record number of participants this year and all the top stars of PSPB are participating. We never get a chance to see Ramkumar and Sumit and Yuki play against each other, not even in the national leagues. This is the only event in India to feature the No. 1 in men’s and women’s singles and doubles. It shows the support system the companies provide to the players they feature in these events, said Vardhan, who will compete in singles and doubles. There will be nine teams in total. Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar, Bopanna, Divij Sharan and Thombare will be part of the Indian Oil team, while Yuki, Vishnu, VM Ranjeet and Ankita Raina will represent the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC). ONGC Chairman OP Singh was the main guest at the opening ceremony on Sunday. The All India Tennis Association will host three ATP 100 Challenger events in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune early next year. Another in Nagpur is also on the agenda. There are also Future events for men and women and the Tata Open Maharashtra, the ATP 250 event in December. It is good to see that AITA organizes so many international events in different categories and at different levels. There will be 400 points up for grabs in the next three to four months and it will be a great opportunity for any player to move up almost 300 to 400 places in the rankings. Throughout the year we try to play events where we have a total of 300 points. This time we get three months in India and we play in home situations, Vardhan said.

