Hockey Roundup: Morris/Benson Area Storm takes third place in the tournament – West Central Grandstand





MARSHALL The Morris/Benson Area boys’ hockey team defeated host Marshall 5-3 in the third place game of the Marshall Thanksgiving Classic at the Red Baron Arena. Kaleb Breuer scored a pair of goals and the Storm also conceded goals from Hunter LeClair, Kye Suess and Charlie Goff to clinch their first win of the season. MBA lost 7-3 to Pine City Area in the semifinals of the four-team tournament on Friday night. MBA plays Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Wadena-Deer Creek. MBA (1-1) 3 0 2 5

Marshall (0-2) 1 0 2 3 FIRST PERIOD (1) MBA: Hunter LeClair (Bryce Lehman, Ryan Tolifson) 5:49, PP (2) MBA: Kaleb Breuer (without assistant), 8:44 (3) M: Parker Schmitt (Owen Renslow, Chase Mellenthin) 13: 12(4) MBA: Breuer (unaided) 2:49 PM, PP. SECOND PERIOD No scoring. THIRD PERIOD (5): M: Malachi Klemm (Sean Nawaiga, Luke Ehlers) 7:38 (6) MBA: Kye Suess (unassisted) 11:09 (7) M: Schmitt (unassisted) 12:58 (8) MBA: Charlie Goff (unassisted) 4:37 PM, JAN. GOALKEEPER SAVES/SLOTS MBA: Christopher Danielson 31/34 Marshall: Ezra Maurice 11/15 Coon Rapids 7, River Lakes 2 River Lakes opened the season with a non-conference loss to Coon Rapids at the Coon Rapids Ice Center. Anthony Fink and Edwin Kramer scored goals for the Stars. Tyler Barsness had a few goals for Coon Rapids. River Lakes will next play Breckenridge/Wahpeton at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton, North Dakota. River Lakes (0-1) 1 0 1 2

Coon Rapids (1-0) 1 4 2 7 FIRST PERIOD (1) CR: Tyler Barsness (Ben Kish, Trenton Theisen) 13:30 (2) RL: Anthony Fink (Cole Pientka) 15:22 SECOND PERIOD (3) CR: Kish (Barsness, Teeth Bush) :48 (4) CR: Tristan Golen (Nolan Hazelwood, Nate Klinsing) 6:01, PP (5) CR: Theisen (Eli Boden, Barsness) 6:28 (6 ) CR: Eli Boden (Jack Engberg) 11:52. THIRD PERIOD (7) CR: Dylan Bushy (Hazelwood, Cayden Alphin) 3:59 (8) CR: Barsness (Klingsing) 7:02 (9) RL: Edwin Kramer (jacob Philippi), 9:37, PP. GOALKEEPER SAVES/SLOTS River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 36/43 Coon Rapids: Austin Durkop 17/19

