Big start and strong defense lead Milwaukee to 67-46 victory





Next game: against Boston U against UC Davis 11-28-2022 | 1:00 pm Black & Gold network Nov. 28 (Mon) / 1:00 PM against Boston U vs. U.C. Davis History MILWAUKEE The Milwaukee men’s basketball team made one of the best defensive efforts in school history to earn a 67-46 victory over Boston University in “Cream City Classic” action Sunday afternoon from the Klotsche Center. The Panthers (4-3) raced to a 24-3 lead over the Terriers (4-3) and never looked back, leaving the visitors to a first-half near-school record 13 points and limiting them to 25 percent of the floor overall. “I’m proud of our boys,” says head coach Bart Lundy said. “I thought we made a good effort throughout the selection. It’s hard to play with a lead for so long. I thought, except for a little bit, we stayed focused and guarded, those numbers tell the story.” It was a team effort in victory, with three players reaching double figures in scoring, led by Ahmed Rand with 12 points. It was another efficient night for the senior transfer, with 4 of 5 field goals and a pair of blocks and three rebounds in just 14 minutes of action. “We had a lot of energy in the second game in two days. Boston is a really good team and they are trying to find themselves a bit,” said Lundy. “Coach Jones is a fantastic coach, they won 21 games last year and I’m sure we will look back on this win and realize we beat a really good team over the course of the season.” Markeith Browning II contributed 11 points and four rebounds, while Kentrel Pullian checked in on 10 points and three rebounds. A total of 15 different players saw playing time, 10 of them with more than 10 minutes. Thirteen of the 15 found their way into the scoring column. Walter Whyte led BU with 12 points. It was all MKE from the start, holding Boston U. without a field goal until the 11:54 mark building a massive 24-3 advantage with 6:55 left in the first half on a stepback three from Browning. The score was 32-13 at intermission, with just a BU 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining, keeping Milwaukee away from setting a new school first half record for fewest points allowed. The record of 11 was set in 2000 and the total of 13 ties for the third fewest in school history. The lead grew to 30 for the first time thanks to an 11-1 run, with Pullian’s triple at 14:36 ​​making it 49-19. That was the biggest difference that day would make. The Terriers played better in the second half, but the closest they could get was 18 as the Panthers were never seriously threatened and were in control from start to finish. Milwaukee would connect 41.5 percent (22-0f-53) overall on the day and was better on the line, at 77.3 percent (17-of-22). The work the defense did against a BU team that entered the tournament 4-1 was impressive. The MKE defense enabled the opponent to close just 25.9 percent (15 of 58) on the day, checking in as the fifth-lowest shooting percentage for an opponent in school history. Then, tomorrow night, MKE will wrap up play in the “Cream City Classic” and take on SEMO. The Redhawks are 5-2 on the season after dropping a tight game against UC Davis on Sunday, 73-71. Tip time is set at 7pm at the Klotsche Center.

