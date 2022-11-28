‘Darkest day in cricket’: ’63NotOut’ trends online as fans pay tribute to Phillip Hughes

On this day in 2014, Australian batsman Phillip Hughes died after being hit on the back of the head during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Hughes took the blow on November 25, 2014, after which he was immediately rushed to hospital, where he died after battling the injury for two days. Hughes was batting for 63 from 161 balls when he was injured by a Sean Abbott bouncer.

Hughes was only 25 years old when he died while playing a game of cricket. To mark the eighth anniversary of the cricketer’s death, netizens have taken to social media to follow ‘#63NotOutForever’. Australian opener David Warner also paid tribute to his former teammate. Warner took to his official Instagram account to post a story for Hughes. Warner was also part of the game when he played for the New South Wales team. “We miss Ya Braz,” Warner wrote in his story.

On this day, 27 November, the most brutal ball in cricket history was bowled, costing the precious life of 25-year-old Australian cricketer Phillip Jeol Hughes. Philip will forever be the only batsman who was NEVER OUT!

63* Not out forever pic.twitter.com/l4bgxfdFxH Khadija Abbas (@TheKhadijaAbbas) November 26, 2022

Eight years ago today we lost Phillip Hughes. I had the great privilege of watching him become the youngest batsman to score two tons in a test in Durban in 2009. A man universally loved taken far too soon pic.twitter.com/fZi2ZHcqFt Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) November 27, 2022

What happened to Phillip Hughes?

Hughes had been hit in the neck by a bouncer while attempting to play a hook shot during a game between South Australia and New South Wales. Hughes immediately lost consciousness and was taken to hospital, where he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and fell into a coma. The cricketer died three days after the injury. He was unable to complete his 63-run unbeaten run.

Hughes’ Test cap number 408 was painted on the turf after his death and Australia confirmed that his name will be registered as the 13th man for the subsequent Test series against India. Australian batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith raised their bats to honor Hughes as they each reached 63 in the game against India. When Warner passed 63 in the fourth game of the same series at the SCG, he kissed the spot where Hughes had passed out after getting injured.

Hughes had played 26 Tests and 25 ODIs for his country, scoring 1,535 and 826 runs respectively. Hughes’ ODI jersey number 64 has been retired by Cricket Australia in his honour.

Image: cricket.com.au