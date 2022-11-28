Laker hockey won a non-conference pair in Minnesota





MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. The Lake Superior State hockey program dropped a few non-conference games this weekend, scoring just one goal in a two-game set against the St. Thomas Tommies. The Lakers were knocked out 4-0 on Friday and lost a 2-1 game against the Tommies on Saturday. Both defenses showed strong displays in the opening period and neither team was able to score despite multiple quality chances. In the second period, the Tommies managed to increase the pressure. Ethan Langenegger was able to make several key saves for the Lakers before St. Thomas drew first blood with a Luke Manning four-on-three power play goal at 6:10 p.m. The Tommies struck again at 4:13 of the third period when Josh Eernisse was able to capitalize on a loose puck and convert on a low-handed breakaway to put St. Tomas ahead 2-0. Benito Posa was able to get the Lakers on the board at 12:50 on a nice feed from Brett Roloson, marking his first goal of the season to get LSSU back within one. The Lakers had multiple chances late in the game, but couldn’t light the lamp and St. Thomas was able to hold onto the win and the series sweep. On Friday, St. Thomas forward Josh Eernisse provided all the attack the Tommies needed that night, scoring two quick goals early in the second period to put the Tommies ahead 2-0. This came after both defenses put on a strong showing in the first period with goaltenders stopping 10 shots each. Cameron Recchi extended St. Thomas’ lead by converting a power play at 12:20 to make it 3-0 going into the second break. goal for the Tommys. The Lakers return to the Taffy Abel Arena on Friday, December 2 when they host the Bowling Green Falcons with puck drop scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

