NIU clinches women’s basketball winning streak





Next game: at William & Mary 12/1/2022 | 19:00 Dec 01 (Thu) / 7pm Bee William & Mary ANNAPOLYS, Md. Kate Hill launched a three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to try to force overtime, but the shot ricocheted. The University of Richmond fell to Northern Illinois, 67-64 at the Navy Classic Sunday afternoon, ending the Spiders’ three-game win streak. Richmond, now 5-2 on the season, will start December on the road. The Spiders head to Williamsburg to take on William & Mary on Thursday at 7 p.m. on FloSports. “Unfortunately a difficult way to end the game,” said head coach Aaron Roussel said. “Our kids played really well today, played hard and did a lot well enough to win the game. Apart from the result I think we can be happy about a lot of things. “We made mistakes defensively and put them at the free throw line in the fourth quarter and missed a lot of defensive coverings that they exploited and led to threes every time, including the last play of the game,” Roussell continued. “It was a great learning experience for us. NIU is a very good team and a potential NCAA Tournament team.” The Spider defense held the Huskies to 22 points in the first half and forced eight turnovers to take a 34-22 lead going into halftime. Richmond had an impressive hold on NIU, building to a 15-point lead with 4:35 minutes left in the third quarter. The Huskies took advantage of the Spider offense cooldown to get inside seven at the end of the third quarter, 48–41. Grace Townsend hit two of her 10 free throws to start the fourth, with Siobhan Ryan nailing her second three-pointer to cut the Spiders lead to 10 in the first 45 seconds of the quarter. Hill added a jumper just over a minute later to give UR ​​a 55–46 lead, but the Spiders didn’t score until the media timed out at 3:06. Addie Budnik converted a three-point play to give UR ​​the lead back out of timeout, as Townsend and Emilia Krista Grava both chipped in two free throws. The Huskies scored 12 points, all from long range, in the final minutes to clinch the win. Budnik led the Spiders with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. Hill scored 13 points, three rebounds, a block and a steal. Townsend, who was named to the Navy Classic All-Classic Team, scored all of her 10 points from the free throw line. She also downed seven rebounds, dished out four assists and had two steals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2022/11/27/womens-basketball-niu-snaps-womens-basketball-winning-streak.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos