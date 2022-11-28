Sports
Players react to Michigan’s loss
Jason Moore’s feelings about Ohio State football have not changed.
Ohio State’s 2023 defensive line was Saturday at Ohio Stadium, where the Buckeyes lost to Michigan for the second straight season and first time at home since 2000.
Moore said it at least adds fuel to what he wants to accomplish once he gets to OSU.
“It was a great experience,” said Moore. “The atmosphere was crazy. I loved it and (I) can’t wait to play in front of such an environment. The game hasn’t been that good since we lost. But for me it makes me even more excited to come in and work harder and get ready to beat TTUN at (their) place next year.
Ohio State 2023 tight end commit Jelani Thurman said the atmosphere remained “wild and exciting” and looks forward to when he will “call Ohio my home.”
Ohio State’s 2024 final offensive line Ian Moore thinks his future unit “played great” and “played their butts.” And while he wasn’t happy to see how the game ended, “every team has its losses.”
“I still love Columbus,” he said. “I still love OSU and one loss doesn’t change anything.”
Bryson Rodgers, Ohio State’s 2023 wide receiver commit, maintained his loyalty to the Buckeyes, tweeting that he is “locked up forever” after the loss.
Ryan Montgomery ‘surprised’ by Ohio State-Michigan outcome
Ryan Montgomery was shocked by what happened Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.
The 2025 Findlay quarterback, who has offers from both Ohio State and Michigan, said he had another great experience visiting Ohio Stadium with his 2023 Ohio State offensive line brother Luke Montgomery.
“I think we’re all amazed at how the result was, especially at home, but it’s just going to fuel the fire for them,” said Ryan Montgomery. “Excited to continue to build the relationship with the coaching staff and learn more.”
As for what the Wolverines showed against the Buckeyes, Ryan Montgomery said it was a continuation of the dominance he’s seen from Michigan all season.
“I knew Michigan was super dominant, but to do that at home with OSU without their RB is crazy,” he said. “Will only go up from here.”
How did OSU vs. Michigan?Bottom line, how did the Buckeyes score against Michigan? How did OSU’s offense rate?
Loss in Michigan hits CJ Stroud:Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud knows what fans will say: “I never won The Game.”
Emaree Winston, a 2025 tight end from Calhoun, Georgia, said Ohio State “fought to the end and didn’t give up” and was impressed with the fans at Ohio Stadium.
Miles Lockhart, a four-star athlete from Chandler, Arizona, said he loved Columbus “as always,” saying he could “hear the stadium before he reached it.”
“While the outcome wasn’t great, I still love (Ohio State) a lot,” Lockhart said. “This game doesn’t change where they stand for me.”
After attending the Ohio State Michigan game on Saturday 2024, Stacy Gage let people know that Ohio State was still in the running.
“It’s still GOBUCKS,” Gage tweeted Saturday night.
Ohio State is offering 2024 ATH Boo Carter
Even after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes continued their recruiting efforts and made an offer to four-star running back/defensive back Boo Carter.
The 5-foot-10, 184-pound athlete from Chattanooga, Tennessee is the No. 267 player in the class of 2024 and has offers from Florida State, Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Miami and Tennessee, among others.
Carter said he left Ohio Stadium on Saturday impressed by the atmosphere.
“The atmosphere was crazy,” said Carter. “The stadium was packed with 49 minutes left before kick-off. The fans were loud, coaches and players showed love. I’ll definitely be back for another game.”
Carter also said Ohio State is “heavy” with its recruiting.
Ohio State also expanded offers to 2026 wide receiver Malachi Toney and 2024 wide receiver Elijah Moore after the Michigan loss.
The Ohio State Football schedule for 2022
- September 3:Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
- September 10:Ohio state 45, Arkansas state 12
- September the 17th:Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
- September 24:Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21
- October 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10
- October 8:Ohio state 49, Michigan state 20
- 22 October: State Ohio 54, Iowa 10
- 29 October:Ohio is 44, Penn is 31
- November 5: Ohio State 21, Northwest 7
- November 12: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14
- November 19: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30
- November 26: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23
Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts
