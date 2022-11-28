Men’s hockey claims fourth win in a row by beating Albertus Magnus 8-2





Next game: at Amherst 2-12-2022 | 7:00 pm December 02 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Bee amherst History MIDDLE TOWN, CT.- The Wesleyan men’s hockey team controlled the game from start to finish against Albertus Magnus at Spurrier-Snyder Rink on Sunday and eventually came out with an 8-2 win. Wesleyan scored eight goals, the most they have scored in a game since the 2018-19 season, when the Cardinals dropped nine goals against Anna Maria in a non-conference bout. Wesleyan has now scored 15 goals in their last two games and has a total of 20 in their first four games. Wesleyan now starts the season 4-0, the best start for the Cards since 1972-73. Albertus Magnus drops to 7-3 with the non-conference loss. Wesleyan got on the board early and scored their first of eight goals in just five minutes. Jeremy Abraham ’24 made an immediate impact in his first game back after missing Saturday’s game, scoring on a divert from a Kyle Anderson ’24 wrist shot to put Wesleyan on the board. Towards the end of the first period, the Cardinals added another. Andrew Pratt ’23 made a nice backhanded pass from the boards into the slot Wiggle Kerbrat ’23 was waiting for a one-timer past the Falcons’ Logan Bateman. Wesleyan ended the first period with a power play opportunity, but Albertus Magnus’ defense held them off without a shot on target. The game started to get physical in the 2nd period, with six penalties and multiple power play chances for both teams. Wesleyan capitalized on their first power play opportunity of the period and scored within the first minute of the penalty. Jake Lacance ’23 fired a shot on target that was fired in by Go Uemura ’23. Uemura has now scored in three out of four matches, scoring a total of six goals on the season. A minute later, the Cardinals added another Greg Peterson ’24 intercepted a pass at the blue line that deflected to Anderson who ended up past Bateman. Albertus Magnus entered the scoring column with a goal from Caden Patterson with six minutes remaining in the period, but the Cardinals responded two minutes later to cut their lead to five. Uemura has his 2nd object of the game, to convert a short-handed pass and go with Kerbrat. The third period only brought more physicality and goals. There were 12 penalties, two disqualifications and three goals in the last 20 minutes, eventually leading to the game being abandoned seconds before the final buzzer sounded. Wesleyan scored on one of their handful of power play chances in the 3edof Patrick Morrissey set up ’26 Liam Donlan ’23 for the Cardinals 7e goal of the game. After a run of penalties in the middle of the period, including a suspension, Wesleyan added their 8e and final goal of the game. After an interception in the zone from Albertus Magnus, Lachance made his way through the Falcons defenders and finished past Joseph Giacobbo who came in to replace Bateman. The Falcons would sneak by one more time Eric Voloshin ’24 in the final minute of the game to make it 8-2. There were 19 penalties, including two exclusions in the game. Wesleyan has scored eight goals in their highest season and scored 15 goals in their last two games. Uemura just had his 3ed two-goal game of the season, netting six goals in just four games. Daniel Luri ’26 scored the first goal of his Cardinals career. Abraham and Donelan score their first goals of the season. Kerbrat, Lachance and Anderson all scored a goal and an assist. Peterson and Owen Sweet ’25 both add two assists. Colin Cobb ’23 added to his now team-leading six assists. Shots on target were even 30 each. Voloshin makes 28 saves for the cards. Wesleyan will play again on Friday, December 2nd against Amherst on the way. It will be their first game away from Spurrier-Snyder Rink this season.

