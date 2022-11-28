Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC should be there anyway

The penultimate 2022 College Football Playoff rankings to be revealed Tuesday night will likely look like this:

1. Georgia (12-0)

2.Michigan (12-0)

3.TCU (12-0)

4.USC (11-1)

5. State of Ohio (11-1)

6.Alabama (10-2)

Michigan’s Kris Jenkins celebrates a 45-23 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Perhaps Georgia and Michigan are switched, the Wolverines’ best wins are better than the Bulldogs’ best wins. Or maybe it’s Alabama, based on two close road losses, which sits at No. 5, above Ohio State, which lost 45-23 at home to Michigan on Saturday.

Whatever, none of that matters.

If the top four are Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC, then committee chair Boo Corrigan should make a simple statement.

The field is set. These are the four teams that will appear in the playoffs. This weekend’s conference championships are for placement purposes only.

Make no mistake, this is not what will be said. (Well, never say never, but it’s highly unlikely.) Corrigan will almost certainly contribute to all sorts of hypothetical scenarios. No one is so naive as to think what will happen and what should be the same.

That said, there is an undeniable intellectual and logic-based argument that the top four should remain top four whether or not they lose next weekend. It is, of course, painfully dangerous to try to apply logic or intellectual argument to college football, which has much more to do with the soccer part than the college part.

Here it is though.

After 12 weeks, the top four teams are Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC. While 22 teams play games in Championship Week, only four have any discussion as a playoff team.

For playoff purposes, it doesn’t matter who wins the MAC or the Mountain West. Neither could say 8-4 Purdue would be an argument for a playoff slot even if it upsets Michigan in the Big Ten game or 9-3 Kansas State if it beats TCU in the Big 12.

There are only six contenders, and the two teams on the outside of Ohio State and Alabama are no longer playing games. Their regular seasons are over after 12 games or data points, as the commission puts it.

Because no one can play his way in this weekend, then no one should be burdened with the opportunity to play their way from.

Caleb Williams and USC have already done enough to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

If, after 12 games, the committee deems that 11-1 USC has done more to prove itself worthy of a playoff spot than Ohio State and Alabama, then it would be illogical to ask USC to then play a 13th game and further prove his worth over the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide, who sit at home risking nothing.

This would mean penalizing USC for winning its division and playing for a conference title. It would unnecessarily and additionally burden the Trojans.

It de facto gives Ohio State and/or Alabama a farewell they certainly didn’t deserve. If anyone deserves the perks, it’s the teams that qualified for their conference championships.

If Ohio State or Alabama played a 13th game then it would be all fair. It would allow them to play their way in and so USC or TCU would also have to compete. But that is not the case.

Or it would be fair to consider a 13th game if one of the playoff teams didn’t play a 12th game which was a factor in the early playoff days for Big 12 teams, who were forced to add a championship game to avoid being punished by the commission. for playing only 12.

But that’s not the scenario here either.

The season is over for any team outside the top four with a possible claim to top four status.

So this season is over.

If TCU loses its first game or USC loses its second after the other teams play a shorter season, it should not be considered.

One of the problems with the College Football Playoff is that the weekly ratings show has shown a lack of consistency in the way teams are ranked, the use of selective criteria, and blatant reversals in thinking. It has undermined the credibility of the commission.

Fans should have no faith that the committee would follow or perhaps even consider the above argument.

Here is a chance for it to claim some high intellectual level and do the right and rational thing.

Excluding the 2020 COVID season, which was a mess (Ohio State, for example, came in 6-0), there were seven playoffs. Four times a team was selected that played only 12 games.

Two (2015 Oklahoma and 2018 Notre Dame) had no option for a conference title game and so had no chance of a 13th game.

In 2016, Ohio State entered 11-1 instead of Penn State’s 11-2, but both of the Nittany Lions’ losses came during the regular season. As such, after 12 games, the committee had OSU ranked No. 2 and Penn State ranked No. 7. PSU was not jumped due to the 13th game. It was already behind.

However, in 2017, the commission reversed the precedent, moving Alabama from 5th to 4th 11-1 as previous No. 4 Wisconsin entered the Big Ten title game 12-0, but lost. The Badgers were penalized for playing an extra game.

Regardless of Bama or Wisconsin’s merits, the Tide won the national title, this should have been much more controversial.

If the committee thinks it is important to do what is philosophically sound, what is scientific, what is thoughtful, and it should, then it should not repeat such a mistake. (By the way, neither OSU nor Bama are as strong a contender this year as 2017’s Tide).

This year the field should be under these conditions: Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. This week should be for sowing purposes only.