Michigan vs. Harvard hockey summary





The Michigan Wolverines are back on their winning streak. Finally healthy above all else, they finished the weekend unbeaten after a draw on Friday and a victory on Saturday at the Harvard Crimson. In the first game, Michigan got off to a hot start with Adam Fantilli firing a one-timer into the slot after a pass behind the net from Dylan Duke. The Wolverines appeared to be rolling until Harvard scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to take a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission. Four minutes into the second period, Harvard struck again to go up 3-1. Michigan defenseman Ethan Edwards answered the bell with excellent footwork and body control as he skated into the zone and fired a shot over the shoulder of the Harvard goaltender to take the lead with 2:37 left in the period. However, Harvard continued the power play to end the period and capitalized to start the third. The Crimson scored their fourth goal to go 4–2 up after 1:16 of the third period. After that, the Wolverines dominated every aspect of the period. Team captain Nolan Moyle lit the lamp as the grindline cut into the lead after three minutes of the period. Next, it was Phillippe Lapointe who tied the game with a pulse at 6:53, capping off his first multi-point game of his career as a Wolverine. Despite a final push highlighted by Gavin Brindley, the game would go into overtime. Michigan could withstand a penalty on Mackie Samoskevich in overtime to withstand a power play push from the Crimson to force a 4–4 tie. Goalkeeper Noah West got his third start of the season on his birthday, and regular starter Erik Poritllo took over in game two. In the second game, Michigan picked up where it left off in the third period of the previous game. Mark Estapa scored off a back door less than three minutes into the first inning, but Michigan wasn’t done there yet. With only 30 seconds left, Duke fed Adam Fantilli behind the net, who landed a beautiful backhand to Samoskevich that put the Wolverines up 2-0. The second period was held scoreless, but the Wolverines dominated on the scoresheet, beating the Crimson 33-19 after two. In the third period, the Crimson finally got on the board after beating Portillo on a rebound less than two minutes into the period. After that goal, the physicality increased on both sides with several players getting chippy and taking some liberties after the whistle. Finally, after 6:53, Michigan struck again when Rutger McGroarty fired a slick wrist ball from an almost impossible angle just short of the left throwing circle. Wolverines 3-1. Michigan fired a blank netter at 1:42 to get ahead at 1:42 and take a bow over the weekend. The Wolverines couldn’t take a loss this weekend and didn’t pick one up.

