McDaniel drops 28 as Spartans lose a close battle to No. 18/18 Oregon

PORTLAND, Oregon – Behind a season-high 28 points from graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel, Michigan State’s women’s basketball team lost a close battle to No. 18/18 Oregon, 86-78, in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational at Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sunday .

The Ducks led by as much as 17 points in the second quarter, but the Spartans fought back in the second half to make it a tight game.

The loss leaves Michigan State 6-2 this season, while Oregon improves to 5-1.

McDaniel led all scorers with 28 points, only the second Spartans to break the 20-point mark after sophomore forward Matilda Ekh against Western Michigan. Off the bench, sophomore Isaline Alexander added 15 points in a career 31 minutes. Despite returning from Sweden on Friday, Ekh added 14 points and a career-high three steals.

Oregon was led with 19 points by Endyia Rogers, while Phillipina Kyei added 16 rebounds.

The Ducks got out quickly in the first quarter, jumping out to a 12-4 lead when MSU timed out at 5:48. Oregon used a 9-0 run to jump out to a 27-12 lead at the end of the first period. Elliott led the Spartans in scoring in the first quarter with four points.

The Spartan offense came to life in the second quarter. MSU used an 8-0 run over 29 seconds to cut it to a 33-26 game with 5:33 left in the period. Michigan State came as close as five points, before Oregon cut it to 41-30 with 3:31 left in the half. The Spartans outscored the Ducks 25-18 in the period, leading McDaniel by 13 points. The guard went 6-for-9 in the stanza.

Michigan State scored the first five points of the half to make it a 45-42 game, which MSU had been close to since 7-4 at 6:13 in the first quarter. The Spartans continued to battle in the third quarter led by strong minutes from Alexander, who scored seven points in that period.

In the fourth quarter, an Ekh steal and a score with 7:17 over tied the score. The Ducks responded with Taya Hurst and Ahlise Rogers from long range, with Oregon regaining control 79-70, leading to an MSU timeout. As of that point, Michigan State couldn’t get closer than six points on a layup by Alexander with 18 seconds left.

Michigan State now returns home to face Georgia Tech in the ACC/B1G Challenge on Thursday, December 1 at 8:00 PM at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State Women’s Basketball Post-Game Notes: vs. Oregon

Graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel scored 28 points on Sunday, not only her first 20-point outing of the season, but doubling her previous season-high of 14, counted three times, most recently vs. Florida A&M (11/17/22). ..McDaniel also registered her fourth game in double digits in a row and has scored more than 10 points in six of eight games this season…McDaniel’s 28 points is the most by an MSU player this season, as well as the second of the Spartans 20-point scorer this season, along with 20 points by Matilda Ekh vs. Western Michigan (11/13/22).

McDaniel also dished out a team-best seven assists, in addition to recording a new season-high, surpassing her previous record of six assists, which also came against Florida A&M (11-17-22)…McDaniel has four or more assists in four games this season, as part of handing out multiple helpers in seven of eight games.

Sophomore forward Isaline Alexander was MSU’s second-highest scorer with 15 points, also her second-highest career finish and both have come away from home, following her best 17 points in Central Michigan (11/19/22).. Alexander has scored seven or more runs in six of eight games… she added a block, earning her at least one disqualification in six of eight games.

Higher guard Moira joiner had a double-seven game with seven points and seven rebounds…Joiner’s seven rebounds is a new season high, bettering her previous season high of five, done twice, last vs. Florida A&M (11/17/22 ) … Joiner has now scored three or more rebounds in each of the last seven games … with the seven points, Joiner has scored five or more points in seven of eight games.

Sophomore guard Matilda Ekh returned to the lineup for the Spartans. After playing against Central Michigan on November 19, Ekh traveled to Sweden for a national team game against Israel. She arrived in Portland on Friday and scored 14 points for the Spartans today.

With head coach Suzy Merchant When two numbers were achieved on the leaderboard, it was usually a sign of an MSU win. The Greens have won 176 of their last 207 games (.850) when scoring at least 70 points, and the Spartans are 196-42 (.824) under head coach Suzy Merchant when hanging at least 70 points on the scoreboard. This season, MSU is 6-1 in scoring 70 points this season. The loss to Oregon was the only time MSU reached 70 points and did not win.

The Spartans’ 10 turnovers were the fewest by the Spartans this season, just ahead of MSU’s 11 against Central Michigan on November 19. They recovered from their 19th season against Iowa State on November 24.