Men’s basketball snapped Win-Streak at Brown University





Box Score Providence, RI The University of Maine men’s basketball team snapped a win streak over Brown University on Sunday afternoon, 70-63 Both sides got off to a hot start off the field as Maine started shooting 5-of-8 and Brown started with 5-of-9, including a pair of 3-pointers as Brown took the early lead 14-10 after five minutes of the opening. half. Kellen Tynes had it early for the Black Bears, as he had eight points in the first eight minutes of the game. Maine took their first lead of the first half at 6:28 when Kellen Tynes (10 points) knocked down a float in the lane. Brown regained the lead with 4:33 left on the clock when Kino Lilly Jr. downed his fourth 3-pointer of the half for a game-high 15 points in the first 20. Brown took their small lead into the half as they led the Black Bears 38-34 after the opening 20. Kellen Tynes (5 of 6) led the Black Bears with 10 points in the first half. Kristians Feierbergs scored nine in the first half, including the last goal of the half, a lay-up. Each side came out in the second half and traded buckets before Brown went on an 11-0 run to lift their lead to double digits at 58-44 with 11:42 remaining in the second half. Brown pushed their lead to a game-high 17 points with just over 10 minutes left in the game. Maine began to gather at both ends of the floor as the Black Bears went on a 12-0 run in the next 7:08, forcing a timeout on the Brown Bears with 2:53 left as Maine cut back the lead to 66-59 . Kino Lilly Jr. ended the Black Bear run when he buried a pair of free throws at 2:18, their first points since 10:01 in the second half. The Black Bears’ comeback would fall short of Brown University as the Brown Bears took the win, 70-63. Kellen Tynes led the way for Maine offensively as he scored a career-high 24 points on 11 of 13 shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and had a pair of steals. Kristians Feierbergs (12) and Gedi Juozapaitis (10) rounded out the top three scorers for the Black Bears. Maine (4-2) will stay on the road as they take on Fordham on Wednesday, November 30. The tip is scheduled at 7:30 PM -UMaine-

