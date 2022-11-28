Ryan Day is John Cooper 2.0





Ryan Day spent a whole year talking about TTUN’s loss last year. He spoke of the pain and anger his Ohio State football team had been carrying over the past 365 days. After the embarrassing loss he suffered on Saturday, clearly nothing was different. Ohio State lost to TTUN by 20+ at home. It was the worst loss for TTUN since 1976. The Buckeyes have now lost two straight to them and were embarrassed in both matchups. The common denominator in both losses is a defense that gave up big plays and bad playcalls. Jim Knowles had done a pretty good job this season until yesterday’s debacle. He allowed JJ McCarthy, who had never had a touchdown pass over 45 yards, to have three in The Game. The corners looked like they had no idea what they were doing there. That was a theme for that job group throughout the year. The most egregious fouls for the Buckeyes came on the offensive side of the ball. In the second half, they scored three runs. THREE. That is it. Day decided to cower with his playcalling. This was most demonstrated when he decided to run the ball on 1st and 35th. The Ohio State football team is coached by John Cooper 2.0. Day has proven himself to be nothing more than John Cooper with a beard. He can put together some good teams that can win games and make the CFP if he has someone else’s players. With the roster almost entirely made up of guys he recruited, he can’t win the big one. Cooper had assembled some of Ohio State’s best football teams ever when he coached in the 1990s. But he lost to TTUN at an alarming rate and it damaged his reputation. Cooper was also the last non-Ohio man hired by the program since they promoted Day to head coach. The two have too many similarities. Incredibly, the Buckeyes still have a decent chance of making the College Football Playoff. After both Clemson and LSU also lose, the Buckeyes only need USC or TCU to lose next week for them to slip in. Whether or not Buckeye fans should root for that is another question. They might have to face TTUN again and be ashamed of it for the third game in a row.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletandgame.com/2022/11/27/ohio-state-football-ryan-day-john-cooper-2-0/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos