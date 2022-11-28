ASU announces Kenny Dillingham as Sun Devil’s new head football coach, Aguano

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona State University announced at a press conference Sunday morning at Sun Devil Stadium that graduate Kenny Dillingham is the new Sun Devils head football coach.

It’s an all-encompassing, changing, evolving landscape that we’ve been in, said Ray Anderson, vice president for university athletics. The future is name, image and likeness. You have the NCA’s governance, the mental health and awareness of student athletes, the expansion of college football, the influence of social media, the awareness of social justice…in our view, the head coach of the new era must be prepared to meet and embrace these challenges.

Anderson said he believes Dillingham has what it takes to take ASU into the next era of college football. This didn’t just start 3 or 4 weeks ago. This process of looking ahead started months ago, he said. He added that many candidates were interviewed, but the decision to appoint Dillingham as head football coach was a unanimous one. This new head coach had to be attuned and recognizable to the student-athlete of the new age: energetic, flexible, adaptable, collaborative, innovative, great partner, great innovator, great listener, experiences listening and learning from others, strong and passionate about this place, Anderson said. There was no denying the multitude of accomplishments and successes Kenny Dillingham brought to the table.

Dillingham went to the microphone in tears and said he understood how special it is to be welcomed back to ASU. I’m pretty emotional, it’s who I am. I am who I am, the same person every day and I feel like being here and being a sun devil, he said. The pipe from top to bottom is in line. We need this whole valley to come together. Do you want to win at the highest level? We need everyone in this room to participate.

Dillingham said Shaun Aguano will be retained on the staff of the Sun Devils. I couldn’t be happier – one of the first people I saw when I got here was Coach Aguano, he said. When you think about something in life, it comes in time. Time decides on the matter of importance. I’m going to spend time building relationships with people in the Valley. Our employees will be people building relationships in the Valley.

He encouraged those attending the presser to go all-in. This place can be special and it is special. We would hire people who believe in it… and we would maximize every drop we can get out. This is my dream job, Dillingham said. He said he believes the college landscape is changing.

During the press conference, Sun Angel Collective announced that Dillingham and his team would receive a $1 million donation. The collective was created to support student-athletes through the use of their name, image and likeness. It is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity that receives donations from businesses, boosters, and non-profit organizations. Jeff Burg, a wholesaler of financial products at AIG and director of the Children in Need Foundation, is the organization’s president.

Dillingham was given a number 42 ASU jersey in honor of veteran and former NFL star Pat Tillman. A message was sewn into the jersey itself that read, “Somewhere inside we hear a voice and it’s leading us in the direction of the person we want to become and it’s up to us to follow,” Dillingham read aloud.

He said the following in a statement ahead of the press conference:

It is an honor and privilege to be named head coach of Arizona State University. This is a special place for myself and my wife, who is also a graduate. I truly believe the team we will be building here is one that the State of Arizona and all Sun Devils can stand behind and be proud of as everyone in the Valley will be needed to help this program reach its level of success that it deserves. I am excited to get to work and promise that no one will work harder than the staff we will put together.

Dillingham is from Scottsdale and graduated from ASU in 2012. He was hired in 2013 by then-offensive coordinator Mike Norvell as an offensive staffer for the Sun Devils. He also worked as an assistant at Memphis, Florida State and Auburn. Dillingham will leave his position as Oregon offensive coordinator, a position he has held since late 2021. He becomes the youngest Power 5 coach in the US and is the sixth ASU alumni hired to coach a Sun Devils program. He won’t be returning to Oregon for their bowl game.

Ray Anderson, vice president of university athletics, released the following statement on social media ahead of the conference:

The announcement came early Sunday morning. The state of Arizona fired football coach Herm Edwards after a home loss to East Michigan and an investigation. After Edwards was relieved of his duties, Shaun Aguano served the team as an interim coach. The NCAA is still investigating ASU’s football program after several alleged violations that occurred during the 2020 offseason.

The Devils are still looking for a chance to dominate the field in the Southwest regions with USC and UCLA on their way to the Big Ten.

