Sports
2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game set with No. 14 Utah against No. 6 USC at Allegiant Stadium
Tickets and hotel options are available at Pac-12.com/tickets
SAN FRANCISCO –It came down to the last conference game of the season, but the matchup will be played with the No. 14 Utah Utes facing the No. 6 USC Trojans in the 12th Annual Pac-12 Football Championship Game, hosted by 76, on Friday, December 2 , at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game is a rematch of an epic encounter on October 15 in Salt Lake City where the Utes handed the Trojans their only loss of the season as Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored the game-winning game. touchdown and two-point conversion with 48 seconds remaining.
No. 14 UTAH went into the weekend needing four results this weekend to force a three-way tie that the defending Pac-12 champions would win based on their strong conference record. After getting the UCLA win over California they needed on Friday, the Utes still needed a win over Colorado plus Oregon State wins (over Oregon) and Washington (over Washington State). After victories by the Utes and Beavers in the afternoon, Utah still needed a win from Washington in the Apple Cup. The Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33 to both defeat their upstate rival and send Utah to its fourth Pac-12 Championship Game appearance in the past five years.
USC No. 6 had already secured their spot in the Pac-12 title game last week when it defeated crosstown rival UCLA. The Trojans extended their resume for Saturday’s College Football Playoff with a 38-27 victory over No. Dame USC quarterback and Heisman league leader Caleb Williams ran for three touchdowns and threw another to defeat the Fighting Irish. For USC, it will be the fourth trip to the title game and first since 2020. The Trojans will be looking to win the championship game for a second time after beating Stanford earlier in 2017.
This will be the second year in a row that the #Pac12FCG will be played at Allegiant Stadium and only the fourth time the game will not be played in the state of California. This is the conference’s first year to allow the top two teams to play without divisions, matching two teams from the former South Division. In the previous format, the South Division champion was 2-9 in the title game, with the 2021 Utah Utes and 2017 USC Trojans being the only teams to beat the North Division opponent.
The Pac-12 Championship Game will air on FOX at 5PM PT / 8PM ET with pregame and postgame coverage on the Pac-12 Network beginning at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.
Tickets and hotel options are available at Pac-12.com/Tickets.
|
Sources
2/ https://pac-12.com/article/2022/11/26/2022-pac-12-football-championship-game-set-no-14-utah-face-no-6-usc-allegiant
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game set with No. 14 Utah against No. 6 USC at Allegiant Stadium
- ASU announces Kenny Dillingham as Sun Devil’s new head football coach, Aguano
- Italy declares state of emergency after deadly Ischia landslide – BBC News
- Ryan Day is John Cooper 2.0
- Men’s basketball snapped Win-Streak at Brown University
- Twitter responds to Luke Fickell Wisconsin football coaching news
- McDaniel drops 28 as Spartans lose a close battle to No. 18/18 Oregon
- Wisconsin Football announces Cincinnatis Luke Fickell as new coach
- Riots break out in European cities after Morocco beat Belgium – BBC News
- DU Gymnastics 2023 Single-Meet Tickets Now On Sale
- Thousands of additional cancer cases in Scotland linked to deprivation
- Mpox: WHO renamed to Monkeypox due to racism