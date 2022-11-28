2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game set with No. 14 Utah against No. 6 USC at Allegiant Stadium

Tickets and hotel options are available at Pac-12.com/tickets



SAN FRANCISCO –It came down to the last conference game of the season, but the matchup will be played with the No. 14 Utah Utes facing the No. 6 USC Trojans in the 12th Annual Pac-12 Football Championship Game, hosted by 76, on Friday, December 2 , at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game is a rematch of an epic encounter on October 15 in Salt Lake City where the Utes handed the Trojans their only loss of the season as Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored the game-winning game. touchdown and two-point conversion with 48 seconds remaining.

No. 14 UTAH went into the weekend needing four results this weekend to force a three-way tie that the defending Pac-12 champions would win based on their strong conference record. After getting the UCLA win over California they needed on Friday, the Utes still needed a win over Colorado plus Oregon State wins (over Oregon) and Washington (over Washington State). After victories by the Utes and Beavers in the afternoon, Utah still needed a win from Washington in the Apple Cup. The Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33 to both defeat their upstate rival and send Utah to its fourth Pac-12 Championship Game appearance in the past five years.

USC No. 6 had already secured their spot in the Pac-12 title game last week when it defeated crosstown rival UCLA. The Trojans extended their resume for Saturday’s College Football Playoff with a 38-27 victory over No. Dame USC quarterback and Heisman league leader Caleb Williams ran for three touchdowns and threw another to defeat the Fighting Irish. For USC, it will be the fourth trip to the title game and first since 2020. The Trojans will be looking to win the championship game for a second time after beating Stanford earlier in 2017.

This will be the second year in a row that the #Pac12FCG will be played at Allegiant Stadium and only the fourth time the game will not be played in the state of California. This is the conference’s first year to allow the top two teams to play without divisions, matching two teams from the former South Division. In the previous format, the South Division champion was 2-9 in the title game, with the 2021 Utah Utes and 2017 USC Trojans being the only teams to beat the North Division opponent.

The Pac-12 Championship Game will air on FOX at 5PM PT / 8PM ET with pregame and postgame coverage on the Pac-12 Network beginning at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.

Tickets and hotel options are available at Pac-12.com/Tickets.