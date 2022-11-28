Landfair, Shaffmaster earn Big Ten weekly awards





CHICAGO, Illinois —Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, while junior setter Melani Shaffaster is the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the league’s bureau announced Monday. Minnesota redshirt sophomore outsidehas been named Big Ten Player of the Week, while junior setter Melani Shaffaster is the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the league’s bureau announced Monday. Landfair averaged 5.71 kills and 6.36 points per set in wins over No. 8 Ohio State and No. 5 Nebraska. She also scored 1.29 blocks, 2.14 digs and 0.43 assists per set. The Plainfield, Illinois, resident went to OSU on Friday for 25 homicides, also with nine counts, a season-high. She also added five blocks on Friday. Landfair then led the ‘U’ with 16 kills in a decisive sweep over No. 5 Nebraska, Minnesota’s first sweep at Lincoln since 1980. She continued her strong all-around play, going for six digs and five blocks on Saturday. Shaffmaster earned her second Big Ten Setter of the Week award after a fantastic weekend of play. The native of New Castle, Ind. posted 12.43 assists, 0.57 kills, 0.71 blocks, and 0.29 aces per set in top-10 wins at Ohio State and Nebraska. She tied her season high with 53 assists to go along with 16 digs at Ohio State, her 14th double-double (Big Ten best) this season. Also added two aces and four blocks. The junior setter ran on the ‘U’ with 34 assists, nine digs and two kills in a Nebraska sweep. The award is Landfair’s fourth Big Ten Player of the Week award this season. She currently leads the Big Ten in both points (4.99) and kills (4.43) per set in 2022. Shaffmaster takes home her second Big Ten Setter of the Week award this year. She placed second in the league with 10.48 assists per set during the 2022 season. The No. 8 ranked Gophers (20-8,15-5 Big Ten) earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host SE Louisiana to open Friday, December 2 at 7:00 PM CT. Minnesota is looking for its eighth straight appearance in the Sweet 16. 2022 Minnesota Player of the Week Awards: August 29: Melani Shaffmaster ; B1G setter of the week

October 10: Taylor Landfair ; B1G Player of the Week

the 24th of October: Taylor Landfair ; Co-B1G Player of the Week

November 7th: Taylor Landfair ; B1G Player of the Week

November 28: Taylor Landfair ; B1G Player of the Week

November 28: Melani Shaffmaster ; B1G Setter of the Week

